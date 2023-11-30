Starfield new game plus already puts a reality-warping, narrative-twisting spin on the Bethesda RPG. But it seems the creator of Fallout, Skyrim, and Elder Scrolls has been hiding something else up its collective sleeve; a gigantic secret that one Starfield player has managed to discover on their 34th playthrough. It’s smart. It’s funny. It’s exactly the kind of inventive spin that characterizes the best Bethesda games, and the most memorable quests. Massive spoilers for Starfield will follow, so be warned. Otherwise, this one has to be seen to be believed.

When it comes to transforming the Settled Systems into something completely new, usually, your best bet is Starfield mods. However, once you reach the end of the main Starfield quest, you have the opportunity to begin the Bethesda RPG game again, retaining all your skills and upgrades by – canonically – stepping into another version of the universe. Encompassing the whole parallel dimension, multiverse theory, it turns out there are infinite iterations of the Settled Systems, and each time you finish the central story and begin a new round of Starfield new game plus, you’re entering a portal that takes you to a new universe, a new universe where, chronologically, all the events of the main story are about to start over.

On their 34th playthrough of Starfield – that’s one new game, and 33 new game pluses – one player, ‘NikoMueller,’ makes an incredible discovery. When they arrive at Constellation headquarters to deliver the first artifact, they’re greeted by their own custom character, as they existed during the first playthrough. Fully voiced, and behaving like any other Starfield NPC, you can see another example of this interaction, from YouTuber ‘HappyFace,’ in the video below:

Niko says that the character has the same stats as during the first Starfield playthrough, will share conversations about their past, and can even join the crew of their Starfield ship. While Niko had this encounter during playthrough number 34, it is likely random, and may happen during any new game plus run – it just so happened to be Niko’s 34th. So, more than two months after launch, Starfield is still packed with secrets. Who knows what else is out there?

