If you were waiting for Starfield multiplayer, you’re going to have to wait a little longer – or perhaps relinquish hope entirely. The creator of one of the definitive Skyrim mods, Skyrim Together, has abandoned development of a version for the new Bethesda RPG, saying that they refuse to “put my heart and soul into a mod for a game as mediocre as this.” Skyrim Together allows for online co-op play in The Elder Scrolls V, with the provisionally titled Starfield Together originally intended to make multiplayer possible across the Settled Systems. Whether the Starfield mod will ever see the light of day is now in doubt, however.

Starfield mods have already done a lot to transform the new Bethesda RPG game, but the concept of online play in such a sprawling universe is incredibly tantalizing. Starfield multiplayer would help bring the Settled Systems to life a bit more, and provide much more to do on some of those dusty, abandoned planets. However, the Starfield version of Skyrim Together has been abandoned by its creator, who cites issues with the space sim.

“When the game released, I was hyped, like a lot of people, but probably for different reasons,” Skyrim Together creator ‘Cosideci’ explains. “I spent launch day and a few days after reverse engineering the game, and porting over gameplay hooks from Skyrim Together to a potential Starfield Together mod. I ported about 70% of Skyrim Together reversed code to Starfield Together. There was just one problem: this game is f*****g trash.

“I didn’t realize this until after I actually started playing the damn game a week after launch. The game is boring, bland, and the main draw of Bethesda games – exploration in a lively and handcrafted world – was completely gone. I won’t be continuing development on Starfield Together. I’m not going to put my heart and soul into a mod for a game as mediocre as this.”

Cosideci has shared the source code for Starfield Together as it exists so far, and offers anyone who would like to continue working on the mod permission to do so. As it stands, however, the mod is not in a playable state, and Cosideci speculates that completing its development will require “100+ hours” of work.

Multiplayer might not be happening, but you can still use Starfield console commands and cheats to make the Settled Systems completely your own.

