Does Starfield have multiplayer? After getting an in-depth look at Bethesda’s new monster during the Starfield Direct, questions were raised about whether you’ll be able to visit one of the thousand planets with a human pal, a friend, a trusted confidant, rather than one of the many, many NPCs.

Starfield is certainly shaping up to be one of the best PC games released this year, with the Direct only stoking the fires of excitement with its reveal of gorgeous, polished footage, and its promise that you can become a sandwich bandit once the Starfield release date rolls by. Can you share your life of piracy with someone else, or is the thought of multiplayer a load of baloney?

Does Starfield have multiplayer?

We’ve been told several times that Starfield will be a ‘single-player’ game, so no, Starfield will not have a multiplayer option at launch. Whether this will change sometime after release is unclear, but we’d love to think that partnering up with other humans will be a possibility in the future.

The two most recent games from Bethesda – Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online – have both been designed as multiplayer-only games. However, as detailed in this Todd Howard interview at Develop:Brighton Digital back in 2020, there’s a clear line drawn between Zenimax Online Studios and Bethesda Game Studios titles. BGS has taken a lot of cues from these MMO games but will be using that knowledge to craft a more complete single-player experience.

Although Starfield multiplayer isn’t a thing, you’ll still have the option to explore the universe with a cast of varied and interesting NPCs. We won’t judge you if you wanted to blast the adoring fan out of an airlock, though. Get to grips with the Starfield character creation before release so you can perfect your avatar, and maybe take a look at the Starfield Constellation edition, which comes with a rather swanky smartwatch and a snazzy case.