Does Starfield have multiplayer?

Sharing the exploration of a universe with a friend sounds great, but does Starfield have multiplayer at launch, and could it potentially be added later?

Three men in the game Starfield stand side by side, one dressed in a long brown coat, the other two heavily armed.

Published:

Starfield

Does Starfield have multiplayer? After getting an in-depth look at Bethesda’s new monster during the Starfield Direct, questions were raised about whether you’ll be able to visit one of the thousand planets with a human pal, a friend, a trusted confidant, rather than one of the many, many NPCs.

Starfield is certainly shaping up to be one of the best PC games released this year, with the Direct only stoking the fires of excitement with its reveal of gorgeous, polished footage, and its promise that you can become a sandwich bandit once the Starfield release date rolls by. Can you share your life of piracy with someone else, or is the thought of multiplayer a load of baloney?

YouTube Thumbnail

Does Starfield have multiplayer?

We’ve been told several times that Starfield will be a ‘single-player’ game, so no, Starfield will not have a multiplayer option at launch. Whether this will change sometime after release is unclear, but we’d love to think that partnering up with other humans will be a possibility in the future.

The two most recent games from Bethesda – Fallout 76 and Elder Scrolls Online – have both been designed as multiplayer-only games. However, as detailed in this Todd Howard interview at Develop:Brighton Digital back in 2020, there’s a clear line drawn between Zenimax Online Studios and Bethesda Game Studios titles. BGS has taken a lot of cues from these MMO games but will be using that knowledge to craft a more complete single-player experience.

Although Starfield multiplayer isn’t a thing, you’ll still have the option to explore the universe with a cast of varied and interesting NPCs. We won’t judge you if you wanted to blast the adoring fan out of an airlock, though. Get to grips with the Starfield character creation before release so you can perfect your avatar, and maybe take a look at the Starfield Constellation edition, which comes with a rather swanky smartwatch and a snazzy case.

A guides writer at PCGamesN, Paul is usually found waiting for the respawn timer in League of Legends, searching for Roblox codes, or checking the daily FIFA 23 updates in Ultimate Team. He loves toast, even though it makes him feel sick; buttery goodness exacts a heavy toll, and Paul is willing to pay.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News. Or sign up to our free newsletter.