E3 is cancelled, but Xbox’s E3 2022 show has a June date

Just because E3 is dead (for now, at least) doesn’t mean that the Xbox E3 show has died with it. The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase, as it’s officially called, will return as expected in June. Microsoft says the show will “feature amazing titles coming from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and our partners around the world”.

The Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase will broadcast on Sunday, June 12 at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST via YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook, and, uh, even TikTok. (There’s also an ASL broadcast on Twitch.) The June date puts it within the window of the Summer Game Fest schedule, though Microsoft doesn’t directly mention Geoff Keighley’s event.

You can certainly expect to hear more about Bethesda’s next game with the Starfield release date coming up soon, but beyond that, there are few truly safe bets for the event. Hellblade 2 is likely, as is Arkane’s Redfall. Beyond that, many of Xbox’s first-party games are still far enough out that it’s tough to guess if, say, Perfect Dark or Fable are far enough along for us to get a fresh look.

It seems you can expect some PC Game Pass games, at least.

we'll be there (with games) https://t.co/1Sbh0uBEnG — PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) April 28, 2022

For more upcoming PC games, you can follow that link.

Game Pass for PC Game Pass for PC Microsoft $9.99 $1 (first month) Subscribe Network N earns commission from qualifying purchases via Microsoft and other programs.