A Starship Troopers FPS game is coming from the Squad devs

Squad developers Offworld Industries is making a Starship Troopers FPS game called Extermination in which you'll join the Mobile Infantry and battle the bugs

Starship Troopers FPS game: Four Mobile Infantry soldiers fire at a swarm of encroaching bugs in Starship Troopers: Extermination
Ian Boudreau

Published:

Starship Troopers: Extermination

A Starship Troopers FPS game is in the works over at Offworld Industries, the developer behind the modern military shooter Squad and WW1 game Beyond the Wire. Starship Troopers: Extermination is set to enter Early Access next year, and will pit you and your Mobile Infantry squadmates against the insectoid alien menace as depicted in the 1997 Paul Verhoeven film.

Starship Troopers: Extermination is a co-op game in which you’ll play as one of up to 12 soldiers, broken up into squads of four, on missions to eradicate the alien menace on the planet Valaka. Offworld Industries says you’ll have to balance combat with gathering resources and building up your base fortifications before ultimately extracting from the area on a dropship.

You’ll have your choice of three playable classes: assault, support, and defence. Working together, you’ll have to fend off bugs while building walls, towers, ammo stations, and more. Each class has its own progression path, with new weapons and perks to unlock as you complete missions.

YouTube Thumbnail

When Early Access kicks off in 2023, you’ll be facing five types of bugs on the planet’s surface: drones, warriors, gunners, plasma grenadiers, and tiger elites. The tougher enemies show up as battles escalate, and all this takes place on a large map with five separate zones.

Offworld Industries says it’ll have more to share about Starship Troopers: Extermination before long, and until then, you can check out our list of the best survival games on PC to hone your skills.

More from PCGamesN
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.