Team Group just announced the perfect Steam Deck storage upgrade

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. A 2TB MicroSD card has been revealed, this time by Team Group, but no, you can’t buy it yet. We’ve seen two other big announcements of 2TB cards from Kioxia and AGI but neither has come to fruition. It’s frustrating for anyone waiting for the increased capacity, with 1.5TB being the maximum storage currently available via SanDisk.

We’re keen to see 2TB MicroSD cards finally make it to market, purely because it will transform our Steam Deck storage options. In a strange turn of events, when 2TB cards have previously been announced, they have never made it to a storefront to purchase, at least not in North America and Europe.

The Team Group T-Create S.M.A.R.T MicroSD follows the same pattern as AGI and Kioxia before, with the promise of super-fast speeds and the elusive 2TB storage option. But it makes the same mistakes in releasing the cards with the 2TB option nowhere to be seen.

On paper, the T-Create S.M.A.R.T is a genuinely exciting product. It boasts read speeds of 170MB/s and write speeds of 160 MB/s, which would make it among the fastest cards out there, and much faster than SanDisk’s 1.5TB card with its 150MB/s top-end speeds.

Capable of storing up to 31.5 hours of video recordings and holding U3, V30, and A2 class specifications, it’s the real deal, if it actually exists. The 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB models are all available to buy on Amazon right now, and from other outlets, so why is the 2TB being held back?

