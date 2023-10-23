Is Alan Wake 2 Steam Deck compatible? Playing Alan Wake 2 on the Steam Deck won’t strike fear in you, however, the long-awaited horror sequel won’t be available on the Steam platform. You may be in for more of a terrifying experience while unlocking the mysteries of Bright Falls than expected, however, as Alan Wake 2 is set to be a highly graphically intensive game, which could push the Steam Deck to its limits.

The Alan Wake 2 system requirements have only just been announced, but it’s likely that this graphically intensive horror sequel will require a scary amount of your Steam Deck’s storage space. Picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck will ensure your handheld will be prepared for whatever the install size demands, especially if you have the 64GB version of the PC gaming handheld.



Is Alan Wake 2 Steam Deck compatible?



No, Alan Wake 2 will not be natively playable on the Steam Deck, you will, however, be able to stream the game via GeForce Now if you own it on your Epic Games Store account.

Developer Remedy signed a deal with Epic Games to exclusively publish Alan Wake 2, so the game will not be available on Steam, and will instead exclusively be available on the Epic Games Store. As a result, Alan Wake 2 will not go through any Steam Deck compatibility checks by Valve.

However, the upcoming horror sequel can be played on the Steam Deck by running the Epic Games Store on the handheld, which can be achieved through downloading the Heroic Games Launcher.

It’s worth noting that while Alan Wake 2 will still be accessible on the Steam Deck through downloading the Epic Games Store, there isn’t any indication yet of how it’ll perform on the handheld. The game is set to launch with Nvidia DLSS 3.5 and path-tracing support on day one, which suggests it’s likely to be very graphically intensive. While the handheld is capable of playing some of the most demanding and best Steam Deck games, like Baldur’s Gate 3, it is likely the handheld may require some tinkering with the settings in order to run the game without significant frame rate drops and performance issues.

If you’re eager to get your horror game fix, and can’t wait for the Alan Wake 2 release date, our guide to the best horror games is packed with some of the best scary experiences the PC can offer. If you have enough to play this Halloween season, picking up one of the best Steam Deck docks will help unlock the full potential of your favorite PC gaming handheld.