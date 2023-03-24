Wondering how to install Battle.net on Steam Deck? Well, you’ve come to the right place, as we’ve tested the app on Valve’s handheld gaming PC. While you won’t be able to download Blizzard favourites like Diablo 4, Overwatch 2, and World of Warcraft directly from the SteamOS storefront, it’s fairly easy to add the service and its games to your Steam library.

Before you get started, we’d suggest hooking up your handheld to the best Steam Deck dock. Doing so will make setting up Battle.net on the Deck a little easier, especially if you hook up a keyboard and mouse. You can still play Battle.net games on Steam Deck without a docking station, but you’ll have to set things up using the handheld’s touch screen. Naturally, you’ll also need a Blizzard login to access the service, so signing up beforehand will save you from extra faff during the process.

Here’s how to install Battle.net on Steam Deck:

Switch your Steam Deck to desktop mode.

Head to the Battle.net homepage.

Click download Battle.net on the right side of the page.

Once downloaded, right-click and select ‘add to Steam’.

Once you’ve successfully added Battle.net to your Steam library, you’ll need to make some tweaks to help it run. Before launching, right-click the app in your library and select ‘properties’. Under compatibility, check the ‘force the use of a specific Steam Play compatibility tool’ box and select ‘Proton experimental’ from the dropdown menu. This will provide the app with access to access to the same compatibility layer used to run Windows games on the Deck.

Battle.net should now launch on SteamOS just like a Windows app, and you’ll be able to use its login screen to access your account. It’s worth noting that you may experience quirks with the on-screen keyboard while trying to enter user details in desktop mode, so if you’re not using a physical keeb, you may want to switch to game mode for this step. Alternatively, if your Battle.net and Google accounts are linked, you should be able to easily select that option at the bottom of the window to log in.

Now that Battle.net is up and running, it’s time to download some Blizzard games and add them to your Steam library. Just like other storefronts, you’ll be able to search for whatever release takes your fancy, purchase it, and install it to the handheld.

Each game page has a blue download button on the left-hand side, and clicking it will check if you have enough storage space and let you select a download path.

To add Blizard games to your Steam library as a shortcut, you’ll want to take note of the download path mentioned above, as you can add each game using the same method as Battle.net itself.

Here’s how to add Blizzard games to your Steam Deck library:

Navigate to your Blizzard game install location.

Right-click the game’s.exe launcher file.

Select ‘add to Steam’.

Again, if you keep note of the path provided before installing each game via Battle.net, you should be able to easily locate each executable. Alternatively, you can manually locate it, but your folder may have a different numerical name to ours. Ultimately, you should find the game under a path with the following structure:

/home/deck/.local/share/Steam/steamapps/compatdata/numbered folder/pfx/drive_c/Program Files (x86)/

Your specific Blizzard game of choice should now be in your Steam library, and you’ll be able to add custom Steam Deck game artwork and icons to make everything look a bit more official. We’ve already tested Battle.net on Valve’s portable, and we can confirm that Diablo 4 Steam Deck compatibility is currently a thing. So, you should be able to play the open beta on the go without descending into handheld hell.

Looking to expand your on-the-go library? Check out how to set up GeForce Now on Steam Deck and expand your handheld horizons using the cloud. Alternatively, learning how to get Xbox Game Pass on Steam Deck will potentially help you play big Microsoft releases like Starfield while away from your gaming setup.