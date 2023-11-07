Is Like a Dragon Gaiden Steam Deck compatible? Taking on the role of the legendary yakuza, Kazuma Kiyru, yet again, should be a straightforward experience on the Steam Deck. While not every game in the Like a Dragon series performs well on the handheld, the reasonable system requirements of this upcoming spin-off, and the previous game’s effortless performance on the go, make it likely that you’ll have no issues playing Like a Dragon Gaiden on the go.

The Like a Dragon Gaiden system requirements demand 98GB of install space, so picking up one of the best microSD cards for Steam Deck will ensure you have enough storage space to spare. Having enough space on your Steam Deck will be a necessity if you’re sporting the 64GB model of the PC gaming handheld.

It’s highely likely that Like a Dragon Gaiden will be playable on the Steam Deck, but it hasn’t yet been checked for compatibility by Valve.

The Like a Dragon Gaiden release date is still a few days away, and as a result, we don’t yet know whether the latest game in the Like a Dragon franchise will be playable on the Steam Deck. However, the most recent game in the series, Yakuza Like a Dragon, is currently sitting on Steam with a ‘verified’ commendation, which bodes well for this brand-new spin-off.

Developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio has shared the system requirements, which further allude to the likelihood of a smooth experience, playing the new Like a Dragon title on the go. The recommended specs to run Like a Dragon Gaiden aren’t very demanding, and even hitting the recommended settings won’t require the most up-to-date rig, so the Steam Deck shouldn’t have any issues.

While the jury is still out on whether Like a Dragon Gaiden will be one of the best Steam Deck games, we have plenty of other RPGs to recommend that are perfect for playing on the go. If you’ve got plenty to play already, pick up one of the best Steam Deck docks to fully unlock the potential of your favorite PC gaming handheld.