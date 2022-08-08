Steam Deck Proton update features a few handy FFXIV fixes

A Steam Deck update is coming, and it packs a few FFXIV fixes and compatibility layer patches for fan favourite games. Available to beta users now, Proton 7.0-4 should help refine the Square Enix MMORPG on the handheld gaming PC, meaning you’ll experience fewer Hydaelyn hiccups and finicky interface shenanigans.

According to Valve, Proton 7.0-4 features a few handy Steam Deck FFXIV tweaks, including automatic on-screen keyboard support when using the launcher. In addition, there’s now a fix for launcher update issues, which should prevent players from being silently booted from the game when there’s not enough storage space.

Final Fantasy XIV isn’t the only game receiving the compatibility treatment, as favourites like Monster Hunter Rise and Sid Meier’s Civilization IV. The update even resolves some Call of Duty: Black Ops II quirks, as it’ll help curb the FPS game from crashing after multiplayer matches.

If you fancy trying out the newest version of the compatibility layer, all you have to do is activate the ‘beta branch’ of your chosen game. To activate it on Steam Deck, hit the ‘options’ button on your chosen game and select ‘properties’. Once you’re in, you should be able to select ‘Proton 7.0-4’ from the betas menu.

It’s full steam ahead in terms of Steam Deck updates and patches, and compatibility isn’t the only item on Valve’s agenda. The storefront giant recently made a bunch of tweaks to its handheld OS, and the overhaul improves the Steam Deck dock experience and adds a temperature warning. Y’know, for anyone who’s playing games inside a fridge or a furnace.

The Steam Deck has also physically improved since its debut early this year, as the dinky device now comes with improved haptics and clicker buttons. So, if you’re still waiting for your Deck to arrive, you’ll likely receive a better version of the Valve handheld, and current reservations should even arrive before the end of 2022.

Visit the Valve Github page for more information on the upcoming Proton 7.0-4 update.