Is Tekken 8 Steam Deck compatible? The Fighting Game Community ate well in 2023 with both Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 releasing to high praise, but now it’s the turn of Tekken. Thanks to some testing periods and a demo released over the holidays, we have a good idea of how Tekken 8 will run on the Steam Deck, even if we’re still waiting for an official rating.

The Tekken 8 system requirements ask for 100GB of free storage, so you may want to consider one of the best MicroSD cards for your Steam Deck.

Yes! Tekken 8 ran very well on the Steam Deck during its final network test and demo, but it has yet to receive an official rating from Valve.

The benefit of a game entering any form of pre-release testing or demo is that we get to see how it runs on the Steam Deck. Tekken 8’s demo ran very well on the Steam Deck and this is without any known optimizations.

On medium presets, 60 fps was a stable target and despite some minor teething issues that may be fixed at launch, there’s no reason to believe that Tekken 8 won’t at the very least be rated Playable when it is released later this month.

The only issues that have been reported with Tekken 8 on the Steam Deck are related to audio and the menus. When navigating menus – this includes the character select screen – there can be a little bit of lag present. Likewise with the audio, when a match is loaded, the audio can sometimes be out of sync, although it does catch up with itself once gameplay begins.

These are issues that can be fixed quite easily if Bandai Namco is interested in chasing Steam Deck verification.

