Steam Discovery Queue gets a makeover in the latest Labs experiment

Valve has just rolled out its latest Steam Labs Experiment, and it’s an overhaul for the storefront’s Discovery Queue. The elegant new format floats over the rest of the interface, and lets you flip through recommended Steam games in a way that Valve says is designed to work on a variety of screen sizes and device types.

The new layout for the Discovery Queue, which originally launched way back in 2014, will allow you to pull it up without leaving the page you’re on, and it provides additional details about the games it recommends, as well as why it’s recommending them. Overall, it’s a simpler and more lightweight presentation, but you get more information about each title a lot faster and more clearly.

Valve says that it’s increasingly found that the Discovery Queue needed attention to make sure that it’s usable on more devices – notably the recently launched Steam Deck, which has prompted a series of updates to Steam’s user interface.

While you can try out the new version of the Discovery Queue now, Valve says it’s not feature complete just yet. The company still plans to add a way to display the new queue from the Steam homepage or any page in the store, optimisation for “all screen sizes from desktop to mobile to tablet”, and full support for the Steam Deck’s gamepad UI.