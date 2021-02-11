Steam’s Lunar Sale has begun, with bundle deals for CS:GO, Dota 2, and Half-Life

As was foretold by the prophets over at SteamDB, today is indeed the beginning of the Steam Lunar New Year sale. From February 11-15, you can take advantage of another round of deep discounts on selected Steam games, with notable deals on Valve’s own catalogue.

Steam is offering some themed profile items for the Lunar New Year celebration, which rings in the Year of the Ox. There’s a 2021 Year of the Ox animated profile, a miniprofile, an avatara frame, and an animated avatar, as well as several bundles all available in Steam’s points shop. The bundles provide a 10% discount over buying the items individually, but if you already own some items in the bundle, you’ll still save on the remaining pieces of the set.

The themed bundles include one for the Year of the Ox, but there are also bundles specific to Valve games, including Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, Half-Life, and Portal 2. For each day of the sale, you’ll also be able to claim a free animated sticker, each featuring the Ox.

If you’re interested in picking up some Valve games, you can check out the Valve Complete Pack, which is 55% off for the sale – it includes all the pre-Alyx Half-Life games, plus the classic Source Engine multiplayer spin-offs like Team Fortress Classic and Day of Defeat: Source.

You’ll also find some great discounts on some featured co-op games, like Battleblock Theater (80% off) and Baldur’s Gate II: Enhanced Edition (50% off). Now head over to Steam and enjoy the new year celebration!