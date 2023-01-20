Capcom Steam sale offers big Resident Evil and Devil May Cry discounts

A huge Capcom Steam sale has arrived to celebrate the Lunar New Year with big discounts on some of the best Resident Evil games, along with a great Devil May Cry bundle, deals on multiple Monster Hunter games, and other fan favourite series including Street Fighter, Ace Attorney, Mega Man, Dead Rising, Okami, and Dragon’s Dogma. It means it’s a good time to pick up some of the best PC games from the publisher, especially if you’ve been waiting to play some of the newer entries.

The headline item is a special Devil May Cry bundle for the Lunar New Year, which gives you every game in the series – including the most recent Devil May Cry 5 and its Vergil DLC – for a whopping 79% off, making it just $23.98 USD / £19.41 GBP for all six games. That also means you get its most controversial entry, 2013’s DmC Devil May Cry, which arrived to such mixed reception that Capcom un-rebooted the series with DMC5. Nevertheless, it’s a really fun action game taken on its own merits, and a worthwhile inclusion.

If you fancy coming face-to-face with the now-iconic Lady Dimitrescu, there’s 50% off Resident Evil Village, bringing it down to $19.99 / £16.49, as well as 20% off the Gold Edition that comes with all the bonus content, Mercenaries mode, and Shadow of Rose DLC. You can get even better-value deals on the past entries, with 60% off Resident Evil 7 and 75% off almost every other game in the series, including Resident Evil 4, 5, 6, and the recent remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3.

Monster Hunter has risen to become Capcom’s biggest-selling series with recent entries, and this sale presents a perfect opportunity to discover why. The excellent Monster Hunter Rise gets 25% off its Sunbreak expansion, which is getting full hunter loadouts in its next update in February. Meanwhile, Monster Hunter: World – Capcom’s best-selling game and arguably the pinnacle of the series – sees 50% knocked off its Master Edition, meaning you can get the full game and its massive Iceborne expansion for just $29.98 / £24.99.

Elsewhere, you can get 75% off Street Fighter V and Ultra Street Fighter IV, along with 60% off the huge Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection that features 12 games from the history of one of the best fighting games. You can also get many of the additional DLC characters and other add-on passes for the series at deep discounts.

Among the other highlights, you should really play Okami for $9.99 / £7.99 – it’s one of the best classic RPG games, so if you’re a fan of games like Zelda then you owe it to yourself to check Okami out. There’s also great deals on the delightful legal drama series Ace Attorney, high-octane zombie games Dead Rising, sleeper hit RPG Dragon’s Dogma, and the iconic Mega Man games.

That’s not all, either, so whatever you enjoy it’s likely that you’ll find something to suit your tastes. The Capcom Lunar New Year Steam sale runs January 20-31, so be sure to check it out while the discounts are still available.

The Steam Chinese New Year sale is also on, focusing on games from Chinese developers and publishers. Take a look at our guide to Steam family sharing if you’re wondering how to share your game library with others, as well as how to set up Steam in-home streaming to play your games all over the house with ease.