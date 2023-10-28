As Halloween bears down on us, a spooky Steam sale gives you plenty of ways to celebrate All Hallows’ Eve. The Steam Scream: The Revenge event is underway now, courtesy of Valve – and while there are plenty of outright horror games of all shapes and sizes, there’s something for everyone, whether you’re looking to jump out of your skin or simply have some supernatural fun.

Halloween is a great time for the best horror games, that’s for sure, and you’ll find plenty of those in this giant Steam sale. But not everyone is looking for the pure scares of a Phasomophobia or an Outlast, so there are also plenty of other games that have an unsettling, creepy, or simply supernatural vibe that fits the reason for the season, and whatever your favorite flavor of Halloween you’re sure to find something you like the taste of on Steam right here.

If you love to be terrified, then you’ll be delighted to find 85% off both Outlast and Outlast 2, 25% off the haunting Inside the Backrooms, 20% off multiplayer ghost-hunting game Phasmophobia, and 30% off Demonologist, another of the best scary co-op games doing the rounds right now. There’s even 25% off 2023’s excellent Amnesia: The Bunker, a game we resoundly praised for its unsettling delivery of the poetic horrors of World War I.

Perhaps that’s all a bit too much? Tone it down with some action horror instead. There’s 40% off the Dead Space remake, and 34% off the Resident Evil 4 remake, or a hefty 60% off Resident Evil Village if you prefer to step the drama levels up to that of a Hammer Horror production. The original Alan Wake is 75% off if you’ve read our Alan Wake 2 review and decided you want to catch up before the sequel. Or you could grab 67% off Doom Eternal, and turn the tables on the demons to become the true monster yourself.

If that’s still too much, there’s plenty of lighter options. Strange Brigade is a whopping 95% off – this delightfully quippy co-op shooter is as though Uncharted and CoD Zombies had a child, and it’s great fun with some like-minded pals. There’s also 90% off the wonderful action-adventure game Lost in Random, which isn’t actually that scary but fits the mood of the season in that very Laika animation and Tim Burton-adjacent manner. There’s also 40% off The Sims 4’s Halloween bundle, giving you all the spooky add-ons in one neat package.

Some more of the best indie games have jumped in on the action too. Hollow Knight’s crumbling world and infected peoples offer a profound melancholy that certainly suits the mood. Lovecraftian fishing game Dredge puts a dark undercurrent on the relaxing hobby. Inscription takes a simple card battler and transforms it into something much more sinister. Grim Dawn offers a grimdark fantasy spin on the best games like Diablo.

Finally, there are the games that don’t look scary at first glance but absolutely are. The depths of Subnautica (50% off) hide many secrets, and straying out further from those initial shallow waters becomes increasingly terrifying as you progress. Outer Wilds, meanwhile, is 40% off and not only boasts one of the most heart-stopping locations in a game I’ve played, but also will leave you with an existential complex unlike almost anything else can manage. It’s fantastic.

The Steam Scream: The Revenge sale runs until Thursday, November 2 at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 5pm GMT. You can check out the full list of deals right here – there are far too many to count them all!

