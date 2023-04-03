Steam sale offers 20 mystery games for the cost of one, but get it now

A mystery Steam sale on Fanatcial is here, but you’ll need to act incredibly fast if you want to get in on this deal, as it expires very soon. While you could get some of the very best PC games for your ever-growing Steam library, you might also swipe some of the best RPG games or a number of titles from other genres.

You’ll need to act incredibly fast though, as the Fanatical Steam sale bundle ends later today, at 8am PT / 11am EST / 4pm BST / 5pm CET / and 2am AEDT on April 4.

You’ll draw from a pool of over 200 AAA and indie titles, all of which have been especially selected by Fnatical. Ten lucky winners will also be given the “Best of 2023” pack when they buy, which includes games at a value of over $300.

Bundles come in increments of one, five, ten, 15, and 20 games, with each costing less than the price of one full AAA game. This bundle can include Hogwarts Legacy, Hi-Fi Rush, Atomic Heart, Returnal, Like a Dragon: Ishin, and Resident Evil 4.

Mystery Steam sale Fanactical prices

There are quite a few bundles to choose from, so depending on how lucky you feel or how many games you want, we’ve broken down the prices below:

1 key is $1.00 USD / £1.00 GBP

5 keys are $4.39 USD / £4.39 GBP

10 keys are $6.99 USD / £6.99 GBP

15 keys are $10.39 USD / $10.39 GBP

20 keys are $13.49 USD / £13.49 GBP

Fanatical does outline some key details about how these bundles work, like if you double up on games and when to redeem your Steam keys, so be sure to read the following:

“Please note: If you purchase multiple games in one order, you will receive different games. If you purchase multiple packs, through one or more orders, there is a chance that you may receive duplicate copies of one or more games. All games in the Spring Mystery Bundle are delivered as Steam Keys. Any redeem codes must be activated by April 30, 2023.”

With 2023 far from over, you can also get a lot of mileage from some of the greatest free Steam games on the market, or check out our list of the biggest upcoming games for this year and beyond.