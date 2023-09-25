Snag some of Steam’s best shmup games on sale during this fest

Steam is the ultimate PC game provider of lightning deals and jaw-dropping discounts. Whenever a new fest or sale-oriented event starts, my wallet trembles in fear. Valve’s timeless storefront continues to slay with its sales, now celebrating some of the most fast-paced, thrilling shoot ’em up during its week-long shmup fest. If you’re in search of a new game to add to your ever-expanding Steam library, then this limited-time event and its exclusive deals are the perfect opportunity to find one (or many).

If you’re a dedicated Steam user like I am, then you always keep one eye open for a new sale. With the ongoing shmup fest, you’ll find more than enough bullet hell entries and roguelike games with hefty discounts to purchase. You’ll get daily rewards, including some adorable stickers. Many of the discounted games are indie gems with some seriously unique settings. Ever wonder what a roguelite where you cultivate crops and defend them in a post-apocalyptic world looks like? No? Well, now you are.

Atomicrops is all about farming mutated plants, marrying townsfolk, and making it through action-packed combat. I’ve played it myself, and think it’s great. You can grab it right now for 80% at just $2.99 / £2.55. Deadlink is a bit different as it’s a cyberpunk shooter with roguelite elements, but it’s also on sale right now. You can get it for 25% off at just $18.74 / £15.74 during the shmup fest, which lasts through Monday, October 2.

Enter the Gungeon and its sequel Exit the Gungeon, two iconic hits published by Devolver Digital, are both on sale now, too. Bullet hell dungeon crawlers following a band of misfits as they loot, shoot, and flip tables? Sign me shmup. You can snag both games in a bundle for 69% off at just $7.63 / £6.51. If you’re missing just one or the other, Enter the Gungeon is 70% off while its more recent sequel is 60% off.

For a sillier yet just as difficult game, check out Brotato. It’s a top-down arena shooter roguelite where you play as a literal potato that wields up to six weapons at once. Not only are you a potato, but you’re also an alien-slaying potato equipped with killer guns, items, and traits. This funny shmup is 20% right now, coming in at just $3.99 / £3.19. You can check out the full fest details, sales, and daily rewards on Steam’s shmup category page.

If you’re already looking forward to Valve’s next fest or event with major discounts, be sure to keep track of them all with our guide on every upcoming Steam sale. For other new things to look forward to in the gaming world, you can browse through our lineup of the most interesting upcoming PC games to keep in mind as the year progresses.