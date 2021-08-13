Looks like dates for the next Steam sales have leaked

When the weather starts to change, and the farmers begin to bring in the harvest, you can smell it on the crisp fall air: it’s Steam sale time. Valve’s PC games storefront has been holding seasonal sales for a long time now, and we’ve just learned the start dates for the next handful of them.

SteamDB has the latest dates for Steam’s upcoming sales. The next one scheduled is the Digital Tabletop Fest 2021, which will run October 21-25, with livestreamed events hosted by Auroch Digital. That one’s a lock: Valve has opened up registration for game developers to take part, which can be found on the official announcement page.

After that, we have unconfirmed leaked dates for the Halloween Sale, the Autumn Sale, and the Winter Sale for this year. The Halloween Sale isn’t a tough one to guess: it’s going to be held October 28 – November 1, to coincide with Halloween. It would be pretty weird if it didn’t. Expect steep sales on horror games during that one – it might be a good chance to pick up Resident Evil Village if you haven’t already.

After the Halloween Sale, you can look forward to the Autumn Sale, which a leak says will run November 24-30. The Winter Sale is after that, and it’s set for December 22 – January 5.

There’s also another Steam Next Fest to look forward to this year. That celebration of upcoming indie games will likely feature another big offering of free demos, and it’s set to run October 1-7. It’ll be another chance to go hands on with some exciting upcoming PC games, so you’ll want to be sure it’s on your calendar.