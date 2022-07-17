Stray partners with cat charities to help real-life strays

Stray

Stray developer Blue Twelve Studios just revealed the real-life stray cat that inspired its feline protagonist, and now the cyberpunk game’s publisher Annapurna Interactive is partnering with several cat charities to help out real stray cats around the world.

The current most-wishlisted game on Steam has paired up with the Nebraska Humane Society and Cats Protection, the UK’s largest cat welfare charity, to offer a chance to win a copy of the adventure game to people who donate to the cat-centric organisations.

Every $5 donation to the Nebraska Humane Society will grant you one entry into a giveaway draw to win one of four codes for the adventure game. The winners will be announced on July 19 when the game releases. The shelter shared the giveaway on Twitter, saying, “At NHS we see thousands of stray cats every year… but we’ve never met one like this.”

Cats Protection has six codes to give away – three for PC users through Steam, and another three that can be used on PlayStation consoles. No purchase is necessary to enter, although you must be 18 or over and a UK resident. Of course, it’s all in aid of a good cause, so we’d encourage people to donate if they can.

Cats Protection also invites people to contact them should you wish to run a live stream fundraiser for their organisation. Their ‘Pawesome Players’ initiative asks gamers to “raise money for cats and kittens in need by sharing their passions online with their friends, family, and community.”

If you have a furry friend of your own that you’re looking to treat, an officially licensed Stray backpack can turn your cat into a tiny cosplayer. Check out our Stray system requirements if you’re planning to play the game for yourself, which has also been Steam Deck Verified by Valve.

