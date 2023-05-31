Is Street Fighter 6 Steam Deck compatible? Many of Capcom’s games play well on the Steam Deck, and Street Fighter 6 looks to be no exception. We’ve spent some time benchmarking the fighting game on Valve’s handheld and have all the details you need to know on compatibility and performance.

The Street Fighter 6 system requirements aren’t too strenuous, providing you’re willing to compromise visual fidelity for a more consistent level of performance. Its install size is quite modest too, at 25GB, but if you’re short on space then we’d suggest picking up the best microSD card for Steam Deck in the largest capacity you can.

Is Street Fighter 6 Steam Deck compatible?

Yes, Street Fighter 6 is Steam Deck compatible, despite there being no official word from Capcom or Valve for now. We’ve been labbing combos, mixups, and more in the demo and have encountered zero issues with the fighting game.

In terms of performance, we used the Street Fighter 6 Benchmark Tool to get an idea of how every part of the game should play. Using the ‘Lowest’ graphics preset, you can expect 60fps in every game mode. We’d strongly advise against using ‘Normal’ as the Deck simply doesn’t have enough power to maintain a stable frame rate.

