Street Fighter 6 TMNT crossover lets the turtles do a tatsu

A Street Fighter 6 TMNT crossover is coming, as the radical Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles make their way to the Capcom fighting game and continue their crossover sweep. With the new TMNT movie now out in cinemas, the heroes in a half shell have finally made their way to Street Fighter 6.

You got that right, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are coming to Street Fighter 6, just like they did for Injustice 2. There’s a whole in store for the crossover which starts on Tuesday, August 8, but it marks yet another crossover following the Minecraft TMNT reveal mere days ago.

While Injustice 2 added the Turtles as completely new characters to the roster, Street Fighter 6 is opting for a slightly different approach, as Capcom says there will be “TMNT gear and emotes, new titles, TMNT stamps, in-game device wallpapers, camera frames in photo ,mode, and turn your World Tour and Battle Hub custom avatar into your favorite turtle.”

While hearing that your favorite Turtle won’t have a custom move set in Street Fighter 6 might be upsetting, I’m very much of the opinion that costumes present a great opportunity. You could see Leonardo doing a Tatsumaki kick, or Mikey doing Chun-Li’s Lightning Legs. Hey, maybe Zangeif can even squeeze into one of these costumes too?

If not, you can at least put any of these moves on your custom avatar, dress them up as a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle, and go from there. Considering I’ve already seen Fred Durst and Ryan Gosling sitting at an arcade table in the Battle Hub, anything is possible going forward in Street Fighter 6.

This crossover appears to offer up the bonuses you’d typically get in a SF6 battle pass, and it’s currently unclear how much any of this will cost when it launches this week. The highlight is definitely the costumes though.

TMNT isn’t the only interesting news around SF6 recently, as a Street Fighter 6 NSFW mod managed to sneak its way into a tournament, revealed a naked Chun-Li before the fight very quickly gets cut away from. And no, we don’t have the link to it.

If you want some help with fighters in SF6, we’ve got the complete Street Fighter 6 roster breakdown and an ever-evolving Street Fighter 6 tier list for you, to help make your top picks easier.