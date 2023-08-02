Minecraft and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is a pairing you’ve probably seen before, but now it’s finally official thanks to a new DLC Minecraft map that puts you in the shoes of the most radical dudes around. This Minecraft TMNT DLC is an awesome adventure that lets you pick from the various pizza-munching turtles and go on an adventure to take down Foot Clan. With skateboards, the crew’s iconic weapons, and a fantastic soundtrack, you’ll want to jump into one of the best co-op games with your mates to take down Shredder.

You’ll of course get to pick between the four colors of hero, each with their own weapon – Raphael and his dual sai, Leonardo and his katanas, Michelangelo with his nunchaku, or Donatello and his Bo staff. I’m pretty sure that any friend group worth their salt has already determined who’s who among the TMNT crew (for the record, Donatello does machines, so that’s my spot), so you probably already know who you’re going to pick.

You’ll get training from Master Splinter in the sewer hideout – testing your trademark weapon and a handy double jump – before heading out in the Party Wagon to put a stop to the latest awful antics of the Foot Clan. Whack on the tunes and hit the road… Cowabunga, dude!

You’ll have to watch out for Bebop and Rocksteady, of course, as you make your way through various missions that April calls into you over the T-Phone and ultimately face off against Shredder. There are various additional weapons and abilities to make use of, such as ninja stars and spin attacks, although the combat is reasonably straightforward compared to the likes of TMNT Shredder’s Revenge. You do also get to ride on a skateboard though, and that’s a big win in my book.

The turtles have been closely associated with Minecraft for a long time – YouTuber Samito, who recently resurrected the massive Minecraft Mineplex server, is usually seen dressed as Mikey – but this official pairing is a welcome addition. If you love the TMNT crew, you’ll probably get a good time out of this, especially if you bring a few pals along. Turtle Power!

