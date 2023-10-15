Steam’s coolest FPS game is 70% off right now, and you need to play it

Superhot. Super. Hot. Super. Hot. Words that will forever ring around your skull after playing this time-manipulating, ultra-slick Steam shooter. There’s no going back from playing Superhot; it’ll change your perception of the FPS genre, alter how you think about combat altogether, and probably ensure you never say the word “super” in a normal voice ever again. Superhot and Superhot VR are two of the coolest and most essential games on PC, and they’re both going cheap right now in a Steam sale.

Superhot is a first-person shooter with one simple rule: time moves only when you move. You can look around in complete stillness, but take a step, raise your fists, or fire a weapon and time will flow as fast as you go. The result is not only one of the best FPS games you’ll probably ever play, it’s also a blend of real-time strategy and puzzle elements as well, so this is one Steam sale you won’t want to miss.

First making its name in 2013 as part of a seven-day game jam that resulted in a browser-based demo, only to be developed into a full game that launched in February 2016, Superhot’s stark white environments play home to numerous memorable scenarios. With each level, you find yourself in a dangerous situation with a simple setup, and must fight your way through a wave of faceless ruby foes intent on stopping you.

From the first time I played Superhot, I was hooked. You stand in a bar, a single pistol on a table between you and the closest crimson figure. ‘THE DEAL IS OFF’ flashes on screen, and it’s up to you to ensure you’re the last person standing. The stop-start nature means there’s no need to be a great twitch shooter with a perfect trigger finger; you have all the time in the world to line up your shot.

Just one hit is enough to take an enemy down, but the same bears true for you – so you’ll need to carefully judge incoming shots as they approach and ensure to sidestep or duck them as needed. The resulting effect is unmatched, and you’ll feel impossibly cool; the star of your very own action movie. Shoot two guys, throw the empty weapon at a third, catch their shotgun as it flies out of their hands, duck a slash from an incoming swordsman, and blast them into smithereens.

The best part? Finish a level and you can watch your deadly dance back at full speed, confirming just what a badass you are. Fantastic stuff. Along with its robust campaign of slickly designed levels, Superhot also has a captivating narrative that keeps you on edge as you communicate with a mysterious hacker over an online chat service.

To take the experience one step further, Superhot VR is a completely standalone game with a distinct campaign structure and levels built specifically for virtual reality. If you have one of the best VR headsets, it’s maybe even better than the base game – something I don’t say lightly. You can even continue the adventure with the standalone expansion Superhot: Mind Control Delete, if you want to be free to play Superhot forever (and you will).

Superhot Steam sale

Here are all the discounts you can get in the Superhot Steam sale, which runs until Thursday, October 19, 2023:

Superhot is 70% off ($7.49 / £5.39)

Superhot Mind Control Delete is 60% off ($9.99 / £7.19)

Superhot VR is 60% off ($9.99 / £7.99)

Superhot One of Us bundle is 70% off ($14.86 / £10.69)

The Complete Superhot bundle is 72% off ($20.60 / £15.42)

