Here’s a Superman game built in The Matrix Unreal 5 demo

A developer has made their own Superman game out of the Unreal 5 demo used for The Matrix Awakens, and they’re looking to expand it into a proper superhero game – based on a demo partly created by ex-developers of Factor 5, the studio behind Star Wars: Rogue Squadron… and a cancelled Superman game.

While the Fortnite x Matrix collab was smaller than expected, The Matrix Awakens was an impressive VR game demo built in Unreal Engine 5. The core of this demo is the detailed cityscape, and now Unreal 5 is freely available, Epic has made this ‘City Sample‘ available to budding developers to play about with.

Developer Volod from Amber Studio – which works with Epic Games – used this demo as the foundation for their own Superman game, albeit without the DC Comics licence itself. Volod says that they “cooked my own city grid in Houdini, using Epic’s project files and VEX scripting” and has apparently been “making city-building tools for years on film/commercial VFX work” so they know what they’re doing.

Then Volod plopped a generic character in and gave them Superman-like powers. The developer first suggested that if they could “find a fun and indie budget-sized gameplay loop, it might become something more”, and now says that they will attempt to turn it into a full game.

Update: We will be attempting to turn this tech demo into an actual game (no association with the Superman I.P). If you are an experienced concept artist, musician, 3D character, or UE4 environment artist and would like to join along for the ride in your spare time, message me. pic.twitter.com/X0dcJoDPHO — 𝕧𝕠𝕝𝕠𝕕▿ (@volodXYZ) April 8, 2022

As for the Rogue Squadron studio, the original Unreal Engine 5 demo is apparently built by an Epic team with “the core of Factor 5” according to developer Salvatrix – who was lead designer on the studio’s cancelled Superman game. None of the Unreal team worked directly on that, however, its city creation expertise was “the foundation and engine” of Superman – just like with Volod’s game.

So not directly, but yes! None of this team were on the Blue Steel team, BUT – this Epic demo crew has the core of Factor 5. Blue Steel was built on the foundation and engine these folks built. Our cityscapes would not have been possible without their amazing expertise. — Salvatrix (@DevSalvatrix) April 7, 2022

Hopefully, Superman will get a proper game soon, maybe even from the Gotham Knights studio – it’s certainly long overdue. Thanks to Fortnite, the Man of Steel’s no stranger to Unreal Engine 5, anyway.

Razer BlackShark V2 ProRazer$179.99VIEWNetwork N earns affiliate commission from qualifying sales.