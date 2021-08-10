Fortnite Superman challenges – unlock the Superman skin

Want to know how to get the Superman skin in Fortnite? To become the Man of Steel, you first need to unlock his alter ego, so make sure you’ve completed the challenges to get the free Clark Kent skin in Fortnite first.

There are plenty of other things in Fortnite that you should try to complete before the season ends, such as hunting down any one of the Fortnite alien artifacts you’ve not picked up yet. You need these items to unlock more Kymera styles and there’s not a lot of time left to get all of them.

There are a total of seven challenges you can complete to get all of the Superman related items, but you only need to finish one of them to get the Superman skin. We’ll go through how to finish all of these challenges, complete with maps to help you find certain locations on the Fortnite map, what you need to do to get through the rings, and a list of all the epic challenges for the current season.

Fortnite Superman challenges

Here are all of the Fortnite Superman challenges and what they unlock:

Use a phone booth as Clark Kent – unlocks secret identity emote, Superman’s Cape back bling, and Clark Kent (Superman) skin

– unlocks secret identity emote, Superman’s Cape back bling, and Clark Kent (Superman) skin Glide through five rings as Clark Kent – unlocks Daily Planet Back bling

– unlocks Daily Planet Back bling Complete 64 epic quests – unlocks Kal-El’s Cape glider

– unlocks Kal-El’s Cape glider Complete 68 epic quests – unlocks banner icon

– unlocks banner icon Complete 73 epic quests – unlocks The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen

– unlocks The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen Complete 78 epic quests – unlocks Solitude Striker pickaxe

– unlocks Solitude Striker pickaxe Complete 84 epic quests – unlocks Clark Kent (Shadow) outfit, Superman’s Cape (Shadow) back bling, The Daily Planet (The Late Edition) back bling, Solitude Striker (Shadow) pickaxe, and Kal-El’s Cape (Shadow) glider

Fortnite phone booth locations

This one should be really easy, especially if you’ve been completing the Fortnite legendary challenges this season. While dressed in the Clark Kent skin, go to any one of the phone booths shown in the map above, then use the phone to unlock the Superman skin. The locations for all of the Fortnite Superman phone booths are:

West of Holly Hedges

East of Retail Row

West of Misty Meadows

Gas station east of Corny Complex

Craggy Cliffs

Glide through rings in Fortnite

Head to Weeping Woods as you leap out of the battle bus. You’ll want to angle yourself so that you’re close to the bend in the river on the western side of Weeping Woods, facing north. It’s far easier to do this by using the parachute, so have it open as you attempt this. This may take more than one attempt, but fly through all five rings and you’ll unlock the Daily Planet back bling.

How to complete Fortnite epic challenges

This one may take some time, but the good news is that once you’ve unlocked the Clark Kent skin, you have all the time in the world to finish these challenges, and they will carry over to the following season.

Here is a list of all of the Fortnite epic challenges for Chapter 2 Season 7:

Week 1

Collect five different weapon types

Search seven chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs

Deal 500 damage with the Pulse Rifle

Elimination with the Rail Gun

Accept a quest from a payphone

Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine

Week 2

Search seven chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake

Deal 500 explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures

Collect two spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park

Destroy 15 equipment at satellite stations

Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner

Visit different named locations in a single match

Enter a Fortnite UFO

Week 3

Dance near a lit campfire

Catch five fish at fishing spots

Destroy three boats

Glide 20 metres while holding a chicken

Finish in the top ten once

Travel between Porta-Potties once

Use three nuts and bolts in Fortnite crafting

Week 4

Deal damage near a Fortnite abductor

Destroy three hiding places

Destroy three objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery

Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Fortnite Mothership

Hunt an infected Fortnite animal

Travel 1,000 metres in a UFO

Abduct an opponent with a UFO tractor beam

Week 5

Destroy three computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex

Deal 250 damage to IO guards

Eliminate two Fortnite trespassers

Deal 500 damage with IO or alien weapons

Loot two supply drops

Deal 800 damage to a UFO with a pilot inside

Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex

Week 6

Collect 500 gold bars

Spend 500 gold bars

Destroy three equipment on top of abductors

Open three chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas

Deploy three Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery

Destroy alien trees

Plant three saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio

Week 7

Use the Recon Scanner to spot one enemy player

Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match

Search five ammo boxes

Defeat Riot

Drive a Ferrari 926 GTB through the storm

Reach top speed in a Ferrari 926 GTB

Complete one Ferrari 926 GTB time trial

Week 8

Use four shield potions in a single match

Collect 750 building resources

Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and Unremarkable Shack

Build 25 structures

Complete three bounties from bounty boards

Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures 15 times

Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake

Week 9

Launch two toilets with a Fortnite Grab-Itron

Dance on an abductor or as a passenger on a saucer once

Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match

Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun

Drive 1,000 metres in an IO vehicle with off-road tires

Use one IO launchpad

Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance of Corny Complex

Week 10

Use the Grab-Itron or saucer’s tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm

Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull

Visit three Guardian Towers

Catch a gun while fishing

Outlast 200 opponents

Get one elimination at close range

Deal 50 damage to Doctor Slone

Chances are that you’ve finished most of these epic challenges already, but any you’ve not completed will also count towards this challenge once you’ve unlocked the Clark Kent skin. You can find out more about the potential inclusion of Naruto or Kevin the Cube by checking out everything we currently know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date.