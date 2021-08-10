Fortnite Superman challenges – unlock the Superman skin

Want to know how to get the Superman skin in Fortnite? To become the Man of Steel, you first need to unlock his alter ego, so make sure you’ve completed the challenges to get the free Clark Kent skin in Fortnite first.
There are plenty of other things in Fortnite that you should try to complete before the season ends, such as hunting down any one of the Fortnite alien artifacts you’ve not picked up yet. You need these items to unlock more Kymera styles and there’s not a lot of time left to get all of them.
There are a total of seven challenges you can complete to get all of the Superman related items, but you only need to finish one of them to get the Superman skin. We’ll go through how to finish all of these challenges, complete with maps to help you find certain locations on the Fortnite map, what you need to do to get through the rings, and a list of all the epic challenges for the current season.
Fortnite Superman challenges
Here are all of the Fortnite Superman challenges and what they unlock:
- Use a phone booth as Clark Kent – unlocks secret identity emote, Superman’s Cape back bling, and Clark Kent (Superman) skin
- Glide through five rings as Clark Kent – unlocks Daily Planet Back bling
- Complete 64 epic quests – unlocks Kal-El’s Cape glider
- Complete 68 epic quests – unlocks banner icon
- Complete 73 epic quests – unlocks The Last Son of Krypton Loading Screen
- Complete 78 epic quests – unlocks Solitude Striker pickaxe
- Complete 84 epic quests – unlocks Clark Kent (Shadow) outfit, Superman’s Cape (Shadow) back bling, The Daily Planet (The Late Edition) back bling, Solitude Striker (Shadow) pickaxe, and Kal-El’s Cape (Shadow) glider
Fortnite phone booth locations
This one should be really easy, especially if you’ve been completing the Fortnite legendary challenges this season. While dressed in the Clark Kent skin, go to any one of the phone booths shown in the map above, then use the phone to unlock the Superman skin. The locations for all of the Fortnite Superman phone booths are:
- West of Holly Hedges
- East of Retail Row
- West of Misty Meadows
- Gas station east of Corny Complex
- Craggy Cliffs
Glide through rings in Fortnite
Head to Weeping Woods as you leap out of the battle bus. You’ll want to angle yourself so that you’re close to the bend in the river on the western side of Weeping Woods, facing north. It’s far easier to do this by using the parachute, so have it open as you attempt this. This may take more than one attempt, but fly through all five rings and you’ll unlock the Daily Planet back bling.
How to complete Fortnite epic challenges
This one may take some time, but the good news is that once you’ve unlocked the Clark Kent skin, you have all the time in the world to finish these challenges, and they will carry over to the following season.
Here is a list of all of the Fortnite epic challenges for Chapter 2 Season 7:
Week 1
- Collect five different weapon types
- Search seven chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs
- Deal 500 damage with the Pulse Rifle
- Elimination with the Rail Gun
- Accept a quest from a payphone
- Upgrade weapons at upgrade benches
- Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine
Week 2
- Search seven chests at Corny Complex or Lazy Lake
- Deal 500 explosive damage to opponents or opponent structures
- Collect two spray cans from warehouses in Dirty Docks or garages in Pleasant Park
- Destroy 15 equipment at satellite stations
- Search for a graffiti-covered wall at Hydro 16 or near Catty Corner
- Visit different named locations in a single match
- Enter a Fortnite UFO
Week 3
- Dance near a lit campfire
- Catch five fish at fishing spots
- Destroy three boats
- Glide 20 metres while holding a chicken
- Finish in the top ten once
- Travel between Porta-Potties once
- Use three nuts and bolts in Fortnite crafting
Week 4
- Deal damage near a Fortnite abductor
- Destroy three hiding places
- Destroy three objects at Retail Row, Lazy Lake, Pleasant Park, or Holly Hatchery
- Experience low-gravity with Alien Nanites or on the Fortnite Mothership
- Hunt an infected Fortnite animal
- Travel 1,000 metres in a UFO
- Abduct an opponent with a UFO tractor beam
Week 5
- Destroy three computer equipment at satellite stations or Corny Complex
- Deal 250 damage to IO guards
- Eliminate two Fortnite trespassers
- Deal 500 damage with IO or alien weapons
- Loot two supply drops
- Deal 800 damage to a UFO with a pilot inside
- Open an IO chest at a satellite station or Corny Complex
Week 6
- Collect 500 gold bars
- Spend 500 gold bars
- Destroy three equipment on top of abductors
- Open three chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas
- Deploy three Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery
- Destroy alien trees
- Plant three saplings at Stumpy Ridge, Fork Knife Food Truck, or FN Radio
Week 7
- Use the Recon Scanner to spot one enemy player
- Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match
- Search five ammo boxes
- Defeat Riot
- Drive a Ferrari 926 GTB through the storm
- Reach top speed in a Ferrari 926 GTB
- Complete one Ferrari 926 GTB time trial
Week 8
- Use four shield potions in a single match
- Collect 750 building resources
- Visit Coral Cove, Base Camp Gold, and Unremarkable Shack
- Build 25 structures
- Complete three bounties from bounty boards
- Ignite enemy players or enemy player structures 15 times
- Emote in front of a camera at Believer Beach or Lazy Lake
Week 9
- Launch two toilets with a Fortnite Grab-Itron
- Dance on an abductor or as a passenger on a saucer once
- Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match
- Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun
- Drive 1,000 metres in an IO vehicle with off-road tires
- Use one IO launchpad
- Carry an alien sample from a satellite station’s dish to an entrance of Corny Complex
Week 10
- Use the Grab-Itron or saucer’s tractor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm
- Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull
- Visit three Guardian Towers
- Catch a gun while fishing
- Outlast 200 opponents
- Get one elimination at close range
- Deal 50 damage to Doctor Slone
Chances are that you’ve finished most of these epic challenges already, but any you’ve not completed will also count towards this challenge once you’ve unlocked the Clark Kent skin. You can find out more about the potential inclusion of Naruto or Kevin the Cube by checking out everything we currently know about the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 release date.