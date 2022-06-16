Epic’s next free game is a mix of Zelda, Metroid, and Portal

Another Thursday is upon us, which means it’s time for another free PC game from the Epic Games Store. This week, it’s an indie game that found cult hit status on Steam with its blend of ideas drawn from Zelda, Metroid, and Portal – in other words, it’s Supraland, from Supra Games.

Supraland’s freeform gameplay takes place within the confines of a child’s sandbox, but there’s plenty to do and find. You’ll need to find new abilities in order to overcome impassable obstacles, solve puzzles, and occasionally throw down for some fighting. The art style is family friendly, but Supra Games says the game is targeted at “experienced players” and will take between 12-25 hours to complete.

Here’s the trailer:

The developer says you won’t get a lot of guidance as you play, and are instead expected to figure things out on your own. The formula has worked out pretty well so far, as Supraland had amassed more than 600,000 players on Steam a year ago, and the developer now has a sequel in the works.

Supraland replaces Maneater as this week’s free game on Epic, and another new game will take its place June 23 at 8am PST / 11am EST / 4pm BST.