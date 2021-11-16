City-builder Surviving the Aftermath has left Early Access, and will get expansions

The latest patch for post-apocalyptic city-building game Surviving the Aftermath moves it out of Early Access and into full launch, and with that comes a raft of new content that fills out the story of the nuclear apocalypse – and a challenge to prepare your band of survivors for the next one.

Along with the launch, Paradox has announced an expansion pass for Surviving the Aftermath, which includes the first three major expansions for the game. For now, however, there’s plenty more to do even if you’ve been playing Surviving the Aftermath since its Early Access version debuted: you’ll be able to hunt for clues that shed light on the nuclear disaster that led to the downfall of civilisation, and get to work preparing your population for the next disaster.

“Surviving the Aftermath had 20 content updates throughout Early Access, all of which incorporated player feedback,” says game director Lasse Liljedhal. “This was a tremendous undertaking during unprecedented times, but as we say at the studio, ‘the end of Early Access is only the beginning.’ We have plans for more content for Surviving the Aftermath, so you can plan on enjoying the end of the world for years to come!”

Here’s the new launch trailer:

Surviving the Aftermath is available on Steam and the Epic Games Store, and it’s a crunchy and engaging colony management sim – sort of a mix of Shelter and Fallout.