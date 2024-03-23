The influence of Hades has been felt across the spectrum of roguelike games, and new challenger Sworn is certainly no exception. Taking the tried and tested format to the land of Arthurian legend, Sworn is a co-op action game that sees you fighting through a fallen Camelot to reclaim the kingdom from a corrupted King Arthur and his Knights of the Round Table. Coming to Steam in 2024, you can sign up right now for a chance to join the game’s closed playtest.

Camelot has fallen, and it’s up to you and your fellow adventurers to become the knights worthy of usurping Arthur himself and reclaiming the kingdom for good. In Sworn, you’ll choose from a mix of unique characters and weapons, earning abilities and blessings from the Fae Lords and meeting iconic figures of Arthurian fantasy, including Merlin and Nimue, all in the now-familiar layout of some of the best action roguelike games such as Hades.

Sworn lets you play either solo or in up to a group of four players, fighting together through the kingdom of Camelot to discover the root of the spreading darkness. As mentioned, you’ll swear fealty to the various Fae Lords – ally yourself with Titania to make use of her cleansing fires, or adopt the blessings of Oberon and wield the wind to smite your enemies.

If you’re good enough, you might be able to face the King early on – but if not, each run will help you earn upgrades from the Beacon of Avalore, forging you into an ever-more worthy champion over time. All the while, you’ll learn more about what has become of Camelot from speaking to the Fae Lords and other characters along your journey. If the wait for the Hades 2 release date is too much to bear, Sworn looks to be a worthy addition to your radar.

Sworn is set to launch on Steam in 2024. You can head to the Steam store page to add it to your wishlist, and to request access to the ongoing closed playtest, which runs Friday March 22 to Sunday March 24. If you miss out, however, don’t worry, as more playtests may be run ahead of launch.

With so many big upcoming PC games still ahead of us in 2024, there’s no shortage of adventures to look forward to. As for right now, we’ve found the best fantasy games that you won’t want to miss out on.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.