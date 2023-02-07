System Shock demo available right now for iconic FPS game remake

The highly anticipated System Shock demo is available right now as part of Steam Next Fest. This free demo drops ahead of the System Shock release date, which will see the ‘90s FPS game revitalised and modernised almost 30 years later.

This free System Shock demo is available on Steam right now, and it pits you against the iconic AI SHODAN and her minions for the entire opening level of the game, with no restrictions.

A remake of the cult-classic 1994 original, System Shock is revamped with new HD visuals, updated controls, an overhauled interface, and much more. If you’re a fan of games like Dishonored, Deathloop, the reboot of Prey, Deus Ex, and even BioShock, then this is a Steam demo you absolutely need to check out, as each of those games above wouldn’t be what it is today without System Shock.

The System Shock demo is part of Steam Next Fest, which sees Valve and many other developers sharing their work with free demos, behind-the-scenes looks, and developer interviews, and it’s currently running. You can even get one of the Dishonored games for free right now to keep as well, if you have an itch for the immersive sim genre.

There’s also a fair bit of Cyberpunk 2077 in System Shock (even though System Shock came first) as you’ll be facing off against AI, machines, and jacking into cyberspace and hacking as well. So if the world and sci-fi of CD Projekt Red’s latest game hooked you, System Shock may be for you as well.

This System Shock remake and its demo come from Nightdive Studios, who were also behind ports and remasters of Quake, alongside Doom 64 and Turok, all classic pillars of the FPS genre. You can find the System Shock Demo on Steam here.

If you want to experience some games similar to the System Shock demo, or just some games with a similar vibe, we’ve put together lists of both the best old games and the best space games, which are sure to appeal to you.