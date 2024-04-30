This underrated indie Soulslike about rats is on sale for just $3

If you take the idea of Brian Jacques’ beloved Redwall novels and imagine it processed through the swamp-obsessed mind of Dark Souls creator Hidetaka Miyazaki, you’d probably end up with something pretty close to Tails of Iron, Odd Bug Studio’s 2021 violent 2D adventure game about a brutal war between rats and frogs. With Tails of Iron 2 due out later this year, the studio is offering the original game on Steam at its lowest price ever, so now’s a great time to jump in and get caught up on the story so far.

Tails of Iron stars a young rat named Redgi, who watches as his father is killed by villainous frogs invading the kingdom. Seeking both to avenge his father and prove himself worthy of his name, Redgi sets off to slay as many frogs as he can. Along the way, he grows stronger and collects new equipment and weapons, including axes, spears, swords, bows, crossbows, and early firearms.

Being explicitly inspired by Soulslike games, Tails of Iron also features set-piece boss battles that demand careful timing. As you make your way through the game driving out the frog menace, your kingdom can be seen gradually healing.

Another nice bonus: Tails of Iron is narrated by none other than Doug Cockle, the instantly-recognizable voice of The Witcher series’ Geralt of Rivia.

With Tails of Iron 2: Whiskers of Winter now on the horizon, Odd Bug is offering a fantastic deal on the first Tails of Iron game on Steam. It’s currently 88% off, the biggest discount it’s ever seen, and is available for $2.99 / £2.63 (or your regional equivalent).

There are plenty of other great indie games to check out while you’re at it, and be sure to have a look at our list of the upcoming PC games of 2024 and beyond.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.