Tales of the Shire has me excited like no other game has in a very long time. It combines two of my favorite things ever, cozy games and Lord of the Rings, to create a wholesome Tolkien-inspired experience like no other. Publisher Private Division has teamed up with Wētā Workshop, a special effects company known for its work on Peter Jackson’s iconic The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings films, to create the Shire-based game.

As someone who spent years of her life devoting herself to a Lord of the Rings-themed thesis at university, I think I’m actually breathless after seeing this upcoming PC game revealed out of the blue. In an unexpected announcement post, the developer writes, “Your cozy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming new The Lord of the Ring game.”

While the developer has yet to announce a specific release date, we do know that the game is coming sometime in 2024. I don’t know about you other wholesome gaming fans, but I’m prepared to go absolutely broke these following months with all of the cute game announcements dropping left, right, and center.

In a follow-up post, the dev refers to its upcoming “little corner of Middle-earth” and confirms that Tales of the Shire is going to be available on both console and PC. Aside from Lego-related games, this is going to be the first Lord of the Rings game that isn’t about adventuring, fighting, or strategically planning how to kick some Orc butt.

The Shire is often ignored in favor of literally everywhere else in Middle-earth, and I’m stoked to see a chill Tolkien-inspired game coming out for once. We’d all be lying if we said we’ve never imagined what life would be like as a normal Hobbit. Not Bilbo, not Frodo, but just your run-of-the-mill farmer with a strong love of good food and ale.

For some other cozy experiences to play through while you wait for more news on Tales of the Shire, have a browse through our round-up of the best relaxing games out there right now. Alternatively, you can look through some of our favorite games like Stardew Valley if you want something more specifically farm-related.