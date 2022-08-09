TFT patch 12.15 notes – pool party Umbras and a Nomsy Trainer buff

This week’s Teamfight Tactics patch 12.15 has arrived, and the patch notes for the League of Legends-flavoured autobattler’s latest update include some important buffs for a couple traits. Shimmerscales and Trainers are both getting beefed up in different ways, and so are a selection of champs. The latest patch also adds in some new pool party Umbra variants that you can either buy or crack open in random eggs. Aurelion Sol, who figured prominently into the last couple rounds of TFT patch notes, seems to have calmed down for now.

Riot says it’s adjusting the Trainer trait’s hungry frog, Nomsy, who grows as she devours delicious ‘Snax’ picked up during rounds. The idea behind the changes is to require Trainers to protect and care for Nomsy early on, with promise of her becoming a formidable force late in the game.

Here are the TFT 12.15 patch notes, straight from the Riot horse’s mouth.

TFT patch 12.15 notes

Traits

Cavalier bonus Armor & Magic Resistance: 35/65/95/125 → 35/60/85/110

35/60/85/110 Shimmerscale, Needlessly Big Gem living units needed per 1 gold: 3 → 2

2 Shimmerscale, Mogul’s Mail Health per stack: 5 → 8

8 Trainer 3 Nomsy Damage increase: +100% → +200%

+200% Trainer Nomsy Fireball Damage: 100/130/160/200 → 85/110/140/175

85/110/140/175 Trainer 3 Nomsy’s Fireball Damage: 200/260/320/400 → 255/330/420/525

255/330/420/525 Jade percent max Health regeneration: 2/5/8/25% → 2/4/8/25%

Units

Tier 1

Ezreal Mystic Shot Damage: 175/225/300 → 200/250/325

200/250/325 Senna Attack Damage: 55 → 50

50 Senna Last Embrace base magic Damage: 275/425/600 → 300/500/700

300/500/700 Karma: If Karma’s target dies while Inner Flame is in the air, the projectile will now explode where the target died

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 220/300/380 → 210/280/350

210/280/350 Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 170% → 160%

Tier 2

Kayn Health: 700 → 750

750 Kayn Attack Damage: 55 → 60

60 Nami Ebb and Flow Damage: 150/200/250 → 150/180/210

150/180/210 Nami Ebb and Flow Healing: 175/200/225 → 170/190/210

170/190/210 Twitch Attack Speed: 0.65 → 0.7

0.7 Ashe Volley Damage: 125/175/225 → 125/175/250

Tier 3

Lee Sin Attack Speed: 0.7 → 0.75

0.75 Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage Damage: 280/360/480 → 295/375/495

Tier 4

Corki Big One Attack Damage ratio: 160/200/350% → 155/185/400%

155/185/400% Xayah Health: 700 → 750

750 Xayah Attack Speed: 0.7 → 0.75

0.75 Daeja Windblast wave Damage: 300/400/1800 → 275/375/1800

275/375/1800 Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 265/290/1000% → 250/275/1000%

250/275/1000% Talon Shadow Assault target Stab base magic Damage: 120/200/700 → 120/200/1200

Units: Tier 5

Shyvana’s Flame Breath now always targets the largest clump

Shyvana starting Mana nerf: 30/60 → 0/60

0/60 Ao Shin Lightning Rain Damage: 210/400/2500 → 225/400/2500

225/400/2500 Pyke Death From Below Execute max Health Threshold: 25/33/100% → 25/33/1%

25/33/1% Pyke Death From Below primary target Damage: 325/450/5000 → 325/450/15000

325/450/15000 Pyke Death From Below secondary target(s) Damage: 150/250/5000 → 150/250/15000

150/250/15000 Yasuo is now invulnerable when performing his execute animation

Items

Ornn Item, Eternal Winter Attack Speed Slow: 30% → 20%

20% Ornn Item, Rocket Propelled Fist Health: 400 → 350

350 Gargoyle Stoneplate Armor & Magic Resistance per enemy targeting holder: 18 → 16

Augments

Eye of the Storm bonus Ability Power for unit at the center of the board: 40 → 45

45 Eye of the Storm bonus Ability Power post lightning strike Ability Power: 120 → 135

135 Intercosmic Gifts Orb chance to spawn a second Orb: 50% → 100%

100% Intercosmic Gifts Orb drop location shifted slightly higher to make it more noticeable

Stand United Attack Damage per active Trait: 2/3/4 → 1/2/3

1/2/3 Cluttered Mind can now only be offered on 2-1

Lategame Specialist: Players no longer have to pick up the gold granted by Lategame Specialist. The gold is now deposited directly into the player’s gold bank once they reach Level 9

Reckless Spending can no longer be offered on 2-1

Modes

Hyper Roll

Damage at round 10-1 has been increased to 30 to match the accelerated late-game damage of Standard and Double Up

Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power per gold: 3 → 4

Bug Fixes