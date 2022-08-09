TFT patch 12.15 notes – pool party Umbras and a Nomsy Trainer buff

This week’s Teamfight Tactics patch 12.15 has arrived, and the patch notes for the League of Legends-flavoured autobattler’s latest update include some important buffs for a couple traits. Shimmerscales and Trainers are both getting beefed up in different ways, and so are a selection of champs. The latest patch also adds in some new pool party Umbra variants that you can either buy or crack open in random eggs. Aurelion Sol, who figured prominently into the last couple rounds of TFT patch notes, seems to have calmed down for now.
Riot says it’s adjusting the Trainer trait’s hungry frog, Nomsy, who grows as she devours delicious ‘Snax’ picked up during rounds. The idea behind the changes is to require Trainers to protect and care for Nomsy early on, with promise of her becoming a formidable force late in the game.
Here are the TFT 12.15 patch notes, straight from the Riot horse’s mouth.
TFT patch 12.15 notes
Traits
- Cavalier bonus Armor & Magic Resistance: 35/65/95/125 → 35/60/85/110
- Shimmerscale, Needlessly Big Gem living units needed per 1 gold: 3 → 2
- Shimmerscale, Mogul’s Mail Health per stack: 5 → 8
- Trainer 3 Nomsy Damage increase: +100% → +200%
- Trainer Nomsy Fireball Damage: 100/130/160/200 → 85/110/140/175
- Trainer 3 Nomsy’s Fireball Damage: 200/260/320/400 → 255/330/420/525
- Jade percent max Health regeneration: 2/5/8/25% → 2/4/8/25%
Units
Tier 1
- Ezreal Mystic Shot Damage: 175/225/300 → 200/250/325
- Senna Attack Damage: 55 → 50
- Senna Last Embrace base magic Damage: 275/425/600 → 300/500/700
- Karma: If Karma’s target dies while Inner Flame is in the air, the projectile will now explode where the target died
- Karma Inner Flame Damage: 220/300/380 → 210/280/350
- Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 170% → 160%
Tier 2
- Kayn Health: 700 → 750
- Kayn Attack Damage: 55 → 60
- Nami Ebb and Flow Damage: 150/200/250 → 150/180/210
- Nami Ebb and Flow Healing: 175/200/225 → 170/190/210
- Twitch Attack Speed: 0.65 → 0.7
- Ashe Volley Damage: 125/175/225 → 125/175/250
Tier 3
- Lee Sin Attack Speed: 0.7 → 0.75
- Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage Damage: 280/360/480 → 295/375/495
Tier 4
- Corki Big One Attack Damage ratio: 160/200/350% → 155/185/400%
- Xayah Health: 700 → 750
- Xayah Attack Speed: 0.7 → 0.75
- Daeja Windblast wave Damage: 300/400/1800 → 275/375/1800
- Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 265/290/1000% → 250/275/1000%
- Talon Shadow Assault target Stab base magic Damage: 120/200/700 → 120/200/1200
Units: Tier 5
- Shyvana’s Flame Breath now always targets the largest clump
- Shyvana starting Mana nerf: 30/60 → 0/60
- Ao Shin Lightning Rain Damage: 210/400/2500 → 225/400/2500
- Pyke Death From Below Execute max Health Threshold: 25/33/100% → 25/33/1%
- Pyke Death From Below primary target Damage: 325/450/5000 → 325/450/15000
- Pyke Death From Below secondary target(s) Damage: 150/250/5000 → 150/250/15000
- Yasuo is now invulnerable when performing his execute animation
Items
- Ornn Item, Eternal Winter Attack Speed Slow: 30% → 20%
- Ornn Item, Rocket Propelled Fist Health: 400 → 350
- Gargoyle Stoneplate Armor & Magic Resistance per enemy targeting holder: 18 → 16
Augments
- Eye of the Storm bonus Ability Power for unit at the center of the board: 40 → 45
- Eye of the Storm bonus Ability Power post lightning strike Ability Power: 120 → 135
- Intercosmic Gifts Orb chance to spawn a second Orb: 50% → 100%
- Intercosmic Gifts Orb drop location shifted slightly higher to make it more noticeable
- Stand United Attack Damage per active Trait: 2/3/4 → 1/2/3
- Cluttered Mind can now only be offered on 2-1
- Lategame Specialist: Players no longer have to pick up the gold granted by Lategame Specialist. The gold is now deposited directly into the player’s gold bank once they reach Level 9
- Reckless Spending can no longer be offered on 2-1
Modes
Hyper Roll
- Damage at round 10-1 has been increased to 30 to match the accelerated late-game damage of Standard and Double Up
- Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power per gold: 3 → 4
Bug Fixes
- False crescendo: If Sona’s Ability target is hit by Zephyr, Sona will now pick the next farthest unit instead of waiting for that unit to land
- Hit a skillshot would ya?: Thresh no longer occasionally fails to cast his Ability if he’s hit by Zephyr
- Re-tempered Fate: Improved Bard’s accuracy while searching for the largest clump. This change only affects situations where Bard’s enemies were all isolated (all next to empty hexes)
- Daeja will search in a wider line when searching for the most enemies in a line
- Frostbite: Verdant Veil will no longer fail to prevent Frozen Heart’s Attack Speed slow on Away boards
- Star-up VFX indicators will now update more accurately for players with Pandora’s Bench
- Sy’fen’s bite can no longer still be dodged in specific situations where he was CC’d after his charge while his target had dodge chance items