TFT patch 12.15 notes – pool party Umbras and a Nomsy Trainer buff

Ian Boudreau

This week’s Teamfight Tactics patch 12.15 has arrived, and the patch notes for the League of Legends-flavoured autobattler’s latest update include some important buffs for a couple traits. Shimmerscales and Trainers are both getting beefed up in different ways, and so are a selection of champs. The latest patch also adds in some new pool party Umbra variants that you can either buy or crack open in random eggs. Aurelion Sol, who figured prominently into the last couple rounds of TFT patch notes, seems to have calmed down for now.

Riot says it’s adjusting the Trainer trait’s hungry frog, Nomsy, who grows as she devours delicious ‘Snax’ picked up during rounds. The idea behind the changes is to require Trainers to protect and care for Nomsy early on, with promise of her becoming a formidable force late in the game.

Here are the TFT 12.15 patch notes, straight from the Riot horse’s mouth.

TFT patch 12.15 notes

Traits

  • Cavalier bonus Armor & Magic Resistance: 35/65/95/125 35/60/85/110
  • Shimmerscale, Needlessly Big Gem living units needed per 1 gold: 3 2
  • Shimmerscale, Mogul’s Mail Health per stack: 5 8
  • Trainer 3 Nomsy Damage increase: +100% +200%
  • Trainer Nomsy Fireball Damage: 100/130/160/200 85/110/140/175
  • Trainer 3 Nomsy’s Fireball Damage: 200/260/320/400 255/330/420/525
  • Jade percent max Health regeneration: 2/5/8/25%  2/4/8/25%

Units

Tier 1

  • Ezreal Mystic Shot Damage: 175/225/300 200/250/325
  • Senna Attack Damage: 55 50
  • Senna Last Embrace base magic Damage: 275/425/600 300/500/700
  • Karma: If Karma’s target dies while Inner Flame is in the air, the projectile will now explode where the target died
  • Karma Inner Flame Damage: 220/300/380 210/280/350
  • Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 170% 160%

Tier 2

  • Kayn Health: 700 750
  • Kayn Attack Damage: 55 60
  • Nami Ebb and Flow Damage: 150/200/250 150/180/210
  • Nami Ebb and Flow Healing: 175/200/225 170/190/210
  • Twitch Attack Speed: 0.65 0.7
  • Ashe Volley Damage: 125/175/225 125/175/250

Tier 3

  • Lee Sin Attack Speed: 0.7 0.75
  • Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage Damage: 280/360/480 295/375/495

Tier 4

  • Corki Big One Attack Damage ratio: 160/200/350% 155/185/400%
  • Xayah Health: 700 750
  • Xayah Attack Speed: 0.7 0.75
  • Daeja Windblast wave Damage: 300/400/1800 275/375/1800
  • Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 265/290/1000% 250/275/1000%
  • Talon Shadow Assault target Stab base magic Damage: 120/200/700 120/200/1200

Units: Tier 5

  • Shyvana’s Flame Breath now always targets the largest clump
  • Shyvana starting Mana nerf: 30/60 0/60
  • Ao Shin Lightning Rain Damage: 210/400/2500 225/400/2500
  • Pyke Death From Below Execute max Health Threshold: 25/33/100% 25/33/1%
  • Pyke Death From Below primary target Damage: 325/450/5000 325/450/15000
  • Pyke Death From Below secondary target(s) Damage: 150/250/5000 150/250/15000
  • Yasuo is now invulnerable when performing his execute animation

Items

  • Ornn Item, Eternal Winter Attack Speed Slow: 30% 20%
  • Ornn Item, Rocket Propelled Fist Health: 400 350
  • Gargoyle Stoneplate Armor & Magic Resistance per enemy targeting holder: 18 16

Augments

  • Eye of the Storm bonus Ability Power for unit at the center of the board: 40 45
  • Eye of the Storm bonus Ability Power post lightning strike Ability Power: 120 135
  • Intercosmic Gifts Orb chance to spawn a second Orb: 50% 100%
  • Intercosmic Gifts Orb drop location shifted slightly higher to make it more noticeable
  • Stand United Attack Damage per active Trait: 2/3/4 1/2/3
  • Cluttered Mind can now only be offered on 2-1
  • Lategame Specialist: Players no longer have to pick up the gold granted by Lategame Specialist. The gold is now deposited directly into the player’s gold bank once they reach Level 9
  • Reckless Spending can no longer be offered on 2-1

Modes

Hyper Roll

  • Damage at round 10-1 has been increased to 30 to match the accelerated late-game damage of Standard and Double Up
  • Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power per gold: 3 4

Bug Fixes

  • False crescendo: If Sona’s Ability target is hit by Zephyr, Sona will now pick the next farthest unit instead of waiting for that unit to land
  • Hit a skillshot would ya?: Thresh no longer occasionally fails to cast his Ability if he’s hit by Zephyr
  • Re-tempered Fate: Improved Bard’s accuracy while searching for the largest clump. This change only affects situations where Bard’s enemies were all isolated (all next to empty hexes)
  • Daeja will search in a wider line when searching for the most enemies in a line
  • Frostbite: Verdant Veil will no longer fail to prevent Frozen Heart’s Attack Speed slow on Away boards
  • Star-up VFX indicators will now update more accurately for players with Pandora’s Bench
  • Sy’fen’s bite can no longer still be dodged in specific situations where he was CC’d after his charge while his target had dodge chance items
Ian Boudreau

A PC gamer since the 1980s, Ian enjoys strategy games, RPGs, and FPS classics like Unreal and Quake. He's happiest commanding orcs in Total War: Warhammer or diarising his journey in Dark Souls. Prior to joining PCGamesN full time, he contributed essays and reviews to Game Informer, Vice, IGN, PC Gamer, Paste, and others.

