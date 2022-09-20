TFT patch 12.18 notes – Secrets of the Shallows begins

It’s time for another Teamfight Tactics patch, and TFT patch 12.18 brings with it another round of adjustments to Riot’s ever-popular auto battler game. Expect buffs to Astral, Mage, and Shimmerscale comps, while nerfs are in the forecast for Cannoneer, Dragonmancer, and Ragewing. There’s also a new cosmetic event kicking off with this patch, the Secrets of the Shallows.

The Secrets of the Shallows event is all about exploring the new origins – Lagoon, Darkflight, and Nomsy’s home. You’ll be able to earn free content just by playing Teamfight Tactics, or by purchasing Secrets of the Shallows eggs for 390RP each. Those each have a chance of dropping the new Chibi Dragonmancer Kai’Sa, whose signature finisher involves summoning a two-headed lagoon dragon to smash her enemies. You can read more about the event at the official site, but in the meantime, here’s how that finisher looks in action:

The Astral trait is getting buffed with a change to how Astral orbs work. Now, orbs will improve in quality with each and every Astral star level you add – although this only counts for unique units. Overall though, orb quality should be up “across the board.”

Cannoneers are getting nerfed at the 4 and 6 levels, due mainly to a Cannoneer/Darkflight combo that’s been dominating the game lately, Riot says. Meanwhile, the Shimmerscale trait is seeing buffs to its items, plus a buff to Jax’s armour and magic resistance from 40 to 45.

Nunu and Aphelios are getting nerfs, whilst Wukong, Kai’Sa, Zac, Volibear, Zeri, Zippy, Shi Oh Yu, Sohm, Swain, and good ol’ Aurelion Sol are in the buffs column in this patch.

You can expect TFT patch 12.18 to show up September 21.