TFT patch 13.3 notes – A more predictable Monsters Attack!

Some significant changes are rolling out in the next Teamfight Tactics patch. Currently making its way through the Monsters Attack! pass, the auto-battler is getting some needed stability in the form of additional hero augment refreshes. That’s not all, though: according to the Teamfight Tactics 13.3 patch notes, we’ll be seeing changes to several traits, units, items, and augments as well.

Near the top of the list for this patch is the rework to the Gadgeteen trait. Riot says this trait has performed well in the early game, but struggles to keep up much beyond that. Patch 13.3 reworks the Gadgeteens such that they scale up in power by collecting items. The more items they’re holding, the bigger their damage and damage reduction bonuses get.

The LaserCorps trait is changing too, from 3/6/9 to 3/5/7/9. This means you’ll power up a bit more smoothly, and the random chance for LaserCorps drones to proc has been removed – now they’ll always pop up, no matter what.

OxForce units will stay at 1 health rather than self-destructing when their invulnerability phase ends, and Underground units now have four breakpoints (3/4/5/6) instead of two (3/5).

As we’ve discussed elsewhere, the four refreshes for hero augments should help reduce the variance players have encountered during this set.

Without further ado, here are the full TFT Patch 13.3 notes, courtesy of Riot Games:

System Changes

Four hero augment refreshes

TL;DR: We are cutting down on variance to create more fun moments and autonomy around Hero Augment selection.

Monsters Attack! has a lot of variance, factors requiring you to play differently each game. Big brained Tacticians (that’s you btw) have to play around uncontrolled item drops, shop offerings, regular Augment offerings, and the boards of seven other players. That’s a lot to take into account when strategically assembling your team, and when we added Hero Augments into the fold, most of our players thought that this level of variability was too much to play around.

Why four? We went with four because it all but guarantees you an

Augment that you CAN play into your comp successfully (and also WANT to play with your comp). The goals of this change are to avoid feelsbad moments of getting Hero Augments that don’t make sense in your comp, AND unfun moments for players with limited time who really want to play Augments they enjoy. Of course, we will be keeping

a close eye on feedback and data from this change, and can change it again if it’s the right call.

What about forcing Augments? With 13.1 C being our most balanced

patch of Monsters Attack!, it gave us a moment to deliver this high impact and much sought after change. With four Hero Augment rerolls, players can force desired Hero Augments more easily—you’ll see a total of 15 unique Hero Augments if you use each reroll. This is where balancing Hero Augments is even more important. We know this, and

have taken great care in balancing these Augments with 13.1, but also in this patch.

Lastly, we hope you have fun choosing your favorite Hero to lead

your squad to victory, as it not only fulfills the Tactician fantasy of assembling your super team, but it also will allow you to experience the highs of your favorite Augments more often.

You now have 4 Hero Augment Rerolls if a Hero Augment appears. These are separate from your 1 Normal Augment Reroll.

Hero Augment Rerolls will always generate a new selection of unique Hero Augments. In other words, there’ll be no repeats.

Item Tooltips

Riot Mort, our Lead Game Designer, went through all the item tooltips and reformatted them to make them all pretty-like. When I asked him why a game design lead would do this, he told me not to make others do what you would not do. #values.

Item tooltips have been reformatted to be simpler and easier to read, with all stats in the top bar, and core effects in the main body.

Tooltips have even been organized to the umpteenth degree, and I’m pretty sure you won’t even be able to tell the difference, but they’re organized very well just in case you can. Thanks Mort.

Large Changes

Large, like Poggle’s head.

Traits

Gadgeteen 3 is okay early game, but just like being a teenager,

long term planning is not the strong suit of Gadgeteen, and the trait suffers in the mid and late game. Whether you blame that on teen angst, or the trait’s inability to keep up with other mid/late game traits, something’s gotta give. In this case, it’s additional damage and damage reduction scaling that becomes more powerful as you equip items. With this change, our youthful Gadgeteens still don’t have to plan much, they’ll just scale up as the game goes on—which is a good thing, too, because the frontal lobe (the planning center of the brain) doesn’t fully develop till the mid to late 20s.

The random aspect of LaserCorps drone procs wasn’t something we wanted players to have to think about (nor think about ourselves, to be honest). It made math weird, and it didn’t align with the fantasy of dystopian drone overlords that the LaserCorps are all about (they’re fully vested in surveillance capitalism). With these changes, LaserCorps will have a smoother power curve, but also way more PEW PEW lasers, which last I checked were core to the trait.

Funny enough, this Ox Force buff may be a buff to Anima Squad. With Ox Forced units self-destructing after their final foray, Anima Squad units wouldn’t generate Fame for causing their death. Now that Ox Force units return to 1 Health after their brief invulnerability, they’re able to give Anima Squaddies the fame they deserve—that is of course if they can’t omnivamp their way out of certain death…

By updating the breakpoints of Underground, the trait should feel

easier to go deep with. By adding a 6 trait breakpoint, going even deeper can be even more rewarding—or just result in an even faster 8th.

ADMIN Health threshold variation change: 40% ⇒ 66%

Gadgeteen REWORK: Gadgeteens now gain bonus damage and damage reduction for each item equipped to them.

NEW Gadgeteen 3: Gadgeteens gain 3% bonus damage and damage reduction per item

NEW Gadgeteen 5: Gadgeteens gain 12% bonus damage and damage reduction per item

ADJUSTED LaserCorps changed from a 3/6/9 trait to a 3/5/7/9 trait

ALWAYS WATCHING: LaserCorps percent chance for Drone to deal magic damage removed. It now always procs.

PEW PEW FASTER: LaserCorps internal cooldown on Drones: 0.5 sec → 0.4 sec

LaserCorps Damage: 65/165/200 → 25/45/80/99

LaserCorps number of Drones: 1/1/2 → 1/1/1/2

OxForce units now stay at one health after their OxForce immunity ends

Underground changed from a 3/5 trait to a 3/4/5/6

Underground Locks cracked per win: 2/3 → 2/2/3/4

Underground Locks cracked per loss: 3/5 → 3/4/5/7

Units: Tier 1

Lux Maximum Mana: 0/70 → 0/60

Units: Tier 2

Before you exclaim, “Look what they did to my boy Draven,” please

note that the damage nerf is about 3 to 4 percent, and the Armor/Magic Resist nerf will result in about 3 to 4 percent less effective Health (a calculation of Health x Armor or Magic Resist x any Damage Reduction).

I don’t really like Fiora. This isn’t a joke, or context, or anything like

that. I just don’t really like Fiora, and I needed to tell you because unlike Fiora, I do like you. Will you marry me?

Jinx is a weird champion. We envision her as an item holder for just

about anything, so we want to make sure she is good with almost all items equally. By buffing her Mana we allow her to get more out of her AP builds that should help Tacticians stabilize as they hold out for Miss Fortune or a similar carry.

Draven Whirling Death Attack Damage ratio: 135% → 130%

Draven Whirling Death base Damage: 65/100/150 → 60/95/145

Draven Armor & Magic Resist: 20 → 15

Fiora Armor & Magic Resist: 45 → 50

Jinx max Mana buff: 30/90 → 20/80

Units: Tier 3

Jax needed a weapon, or a buff. It also didn’t make sense that his

Adaptive Strikes didn’t scale at all with Ability Power—especially as a spell that does magic damage. So, we’re making AP items a viable weapon for the guy that might just need to get over himself and slam a Rageblade every now and then.

Jax Base Adaptive Strike damage now scales with Ability Power

Units: Tier 4

We’re cleaning up Viego’s Heartbreaker logic to be more intuitive and reliable (and just in time for Valentine’s Day!). With this clean up, we predict Viego will be cleaning up boards much more successfully, so we’ve also shipped a preemptive nerf to keep this Heartbreaker from being the Convergence’s best janitor.

Taliyah Weaver’s Wall explosion damage: 200/300/900 → 210/315/945

Viego Heartbreaker damage is now centered around the primary target, rather than Viego

Viego BUGFIX Heartbreaker should no longer fail to deal damage in certain situations. It can still miss if enemies leave the AoE of the spell.

Viego Heartbreaker AoE damage to secondary targets: 130/195/425 → 125/185/400

Units: Tier 5

Even with a bug reducing Janna’s damage by 80%, she’s performing exceptionally well. Much of this is due to her strong utility (and sunny

disposition), which we’re raining in on in favor of her increased damage.

Janna BUGFIX Twister! fixed a bug where Twister! was doing about 20% of the intended damage as described on the tooltip

Janna Twister! Damage (On Tooltip): 100/150/3000 → 50/75/1000

Janna Twister! actual Damage Done: 20/30/600 → 50/75/1000

Janna Twister! Stun duration: 1.5/2/3 → 1.25/2/10 sec

Janna Forecaster (trait) Windy Ability Power/Attack Damage buff: 12/25/150% → 10/20/99%

Janna Forecaster (trait) Sunny Health shield: 400/600/4000 → 400/600/2000

Items

Infinity Force previously did not have Mana nor Critical Strike Chance stats.

Infinity Force now also grants +25 Mana and +25 Critical Strike Chance

Hero Augments

The current iteration of Jinx’s Get Excited! has been underperforming even after our last buff. We’re at the point where adding more Attack Speed to Jinx’s excited state will not benefit the Hero Augment in a healthy way, so instead we’re keeping the same theme, but moving some of the Augment’s power into her unexcited state, to allow her to access that her powered up state more easily.

Janna’s Rapid Reporting is getting reworked to Category Five which gives the already complex utility and damage champion some simple, yet tangible additional damage in the form of True damage.

Galio – Justice Punch Damage amplification: 75% → 150%

Gangplank – Flaming Ricochet bounce Damage: 90% → 100%

Lux – Lucent Barrier Shield amount: 350 → 500

Renekton – Reign of Anger base Attack Speed: 60% → 75%

Sylas – Kingslayer bonus max Health: 30% → 25%

Talon – Ox-ian Rage base Attack Damage & Ability Power: 12 → 10

Annie – Reflector Shield Damage: 185 → 200

Annie – Reflector Shield Internal Cooldown: 0.2 → 0.1 sec

Fiora Carry Armor & Magic Resist: 175 → 250

Jinx – Get Excited! REWORKED: Now Grants a Jinx. Jinx gains 40% Attack speed and Move speed. This amount is tripled for 7 seconds after she scores a takedown.

Lee Sin – Invigorate Attack Speed buff duration: 3 → 4 sec

Malphite – Rock Solid Armor to Ability Power conversion: 100% → 150%

Rell – Hold the Line bonus Ability Power: 70 → 80

Rell – Hold the Line damage reduction: 30% → 35%

Miss Fortune – Make It Rain now grants 10-20 gold based on stage number. It grants 10 on Stage 3, and 20 on any stage 4 or after.

Sett – Regenerative Shields now grants a Protector’s Vow instead of Locket of the Iron Solari

Janna – Rapid Reporting reworked to Category Five

Janna – Category Five: Gain a Janna. Janna gains 50 Ability Power and her ability deals True Damage.

Nunu – They See Me Rolling bonus Ability Power: 10 ⇒ 20

Augments

We’re changing when many Augments grant their drip rewards (XP, gold) as a way to slightly lower power levels and standardize expectations around them. We’re also adjusting the items granted via Crowns and Souls to be more intuitive in the comp you want to run when selecting these Augments. One specific call out here, is that Edge of

Night was performing very well with Prankster’s Crown despite it not synergizing with the trait’s best units. We’re swapping it with a Morellonomicon which should make more sense to slam on your Ekko or Zoe, but won’t have as much power as Edge of Night.

Cluttered Mind and Clear Mind are simultaneously incredibly similar

yet wildly different in power. Cluttered Mind is underperforming when compared to its experience-generating counterpart. On the surface, that may not make sense, since the Augment allows you to star up units by utilizing your bench space, but in reality the Augment also requires you to inefficiently manage your econ—which is pivotal when climbing at higher ranks. By adding additional units, we save our dizziest Augment users some econ by giving them some bench space fodder for free.

Ancient Archives now also gives 2 gold

Ancient Archives II now also gives 8 gold

Birthday Presents no longer grants gold on level up

Brawler Crown now grants a Redemption → Protector’s Vow

Clear Mind now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds

Cluttered Mind now only grants experience at the end of player combat rounds

Cluttered Mind now gives 4 random Tier 1 champions

Heart Crown now grants a Zz’Rot Portal → Guardbreaker

Hustler now only grants gold at the beginning of player combat rounds

March of Progress now only grants experience at the beginning of player combat rounds

Mecha Prime Crown now grants Titan’s Vow → Bloodthirster

Pandora’s Items added back into the Augment pool

Prankster Crown now grants Edge of Night → Morellonomicon

Recon Crown now grants Zeke’s Herald → Hand of Justice

Spellslinger Crown now grants Jeweled Gauntlet → Hand of Justice

Underground Soul now grants a Zz’Rot portal instead of Hextech Gunblade

Small Changes

Small, like Poggle’s brain. It’s just Little Legend anatomy folks, don’t politicize it.

Traits

Making squad goals more worthwhile for Anima Squad.

Anima Squad Attack Damage and Ability Power bonus 10/30/55 → 10/35/60

Brawler Health: 20/40/65/99% → 20/45/70/99%

Mascot max Health healing: 1.5/2.75/5.5/10% → 1.5/3/6/10%

Units: Tier 1

Lifting the angel out of the Underground for the potential to be a reroll carry.

Kayle Starfire Spellblade Attack Damage ratio: 150% → 155%

Kayle Starfire Spellblade base damage: 20/30/45 → 25/35/50

Units: Tier 3

Vel’Koz: Updated the tooltip to include that an enemy cannot be stunned again for 4 seconds after being stunned. This has always been the case, we’re just now adding it to the tooltip for clarity.

Items

Better thieves.

Thieves’ Gloves item distribution is now slightly more favorable at high levels.

Modes

Hyper Roll

Hero Augment, Miss Fortune – Make It Rain now grants 20-40 gold based on stage number.

Mobile

Mobile iOS 12 Experience

We’re discontinuing support of iOS 12 in our next patch. Earlier mobile OS versions become increasingly more difficult to support over time, so we’ll occasionally need to increase the minimum OS version requirements to continue playing TFT Mobile.

iOS12 will no longer be supported with the release of our next update, patch 13.4. Players on iOS12 will need to upgrade to a more recent iOS version to play TFT Mobile.

Bug Fixes