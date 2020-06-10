Teamfight Tactics patch 10.12 notes – Mid-set update, new Champions, Traits, more

Teamfight Tactics is on the way to its twelfth patch of the year and, oh boy, does it look like it’s going to be a meaty one. TFT patch 10.12 has landed on the autobattler’s public beta environment for a round of trials and testing – and it’s brought with it the Galaxies mid-set update! Let’s take a look.

TFT lead designer Stephen ‘Mortdog’ Mortimer has posted a set of PBE notes on the multiplayer game’s Discord, noting on Twitter this is because it’s “a bigger than normal launch”. Gulp. But, we’ve included them in full for you to take a gander at below. Naturally, with the mid-set update there’s plenty of big news, but highlights include Champions heading in and out of the game: various Valkyrie, Void, and “other” fighters are saying goodbye, while new some Astro, Battlecast, and Paragon trait Champs are being ushered in.

There’s also a raft of Champion, trait, and item balance changes to check out, along with various bug fixes and system changes – all of which you can read about below. Oh, and some new Little Legends – they’re adorable.

Let’s take a look at what’s in store for TFT patch 10.12 (via Riot Games on Discord)!

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.12 New Content

Astro (3)

Astro Champs’ mana cost is reduced by 30.

Nautilus (Astro/Vanguard)

Nautilus erupts the ground beneath his target, knocking them up and stunning them for 3/3.5/4 seconds, and dealing 100/200/400 magic damage. Enemies adjacent to the target receive half of this effect. Mana: 60/120

Bard (Astro/Mystic)

Passive: Bard gains an additional 8/20/90 Mana each attack, but cannot gain mana against non-Champions.

Gnar (Astro/Brawler)

Gnar leaps towards his target and transforms into Mega Gnar, throwing nearby enemies, dealing 100/200/800 magic damage and stunning them for 2 seconds.

While in Mega Gnar form, Gnar is melee and gains 750/1250/2500 Health and 100/175/400 Attack Damage. Mana: 0/120

Teemo (Astro/Sniper)

Teemo scatters 3 traps around the nearest enemy. When an enemy nears a trap (or after 3 seconds), it explodes on nearby enemies dealing 125/175/600 magic damage, knocking them down, and slowing them for 4 seconds. Mana: 0/70

Battlecast (2/4/6)

Battlecast champions, upon dealing or taking 10 instances of damage, heal for 70/150/300 if below half health, or deal 70/150/300 magic damage to the nearest enemy if above half.

Illaoi (Battlecast/Brawler)

Illaoi slams a tentacle in a line in front of her, dealing 125/200/325 damage and stealing 20/30/50% Armor and Magic Resist from each target hit for 4 seconds.

Nocturne (Battlecast/Infiltrator)

Nocturne terrifies his target, causing them to be stunned with fear for 2/2.5/4 seconds and dealing 200/250/350 magic damage over the duration.

Kog’Maw (Battlecast/Blaster)

For 3 seconds, Kog’Maw gains infinite Attack Range and 80% attack speed, and his auto attacks deal 2/4/7% of the target’s maximum Health as magic damage. Mana: 0/40. HP: 500.

Cassiopeia (Battlecast/Mystic)

Cassiopeia launches her fangs at the nearest unpoisoned enemy, causing them to take 700/1500/3000 damage over 12 seconds, and reducing the effectiveness of shields used on them by 50%.

Viktor (Battlecast/Sorcerer)

Viktor burns a path between the two enemies most distant from one another, initially dealing 15%/20%/80% max Health magic damage, then one second later dealing 250/400/1500 magic damage in an explosion along the same path.

Urgot (Battlecast/Protector)

Urgot fires a drill at the farthest enemy in his Attack Range, reeling them in and dealing 2000 true damage repeatedly until they reach him and die. After his first successful cast, Urgot’s Mana Cost is reduced by 10/20/100. Mana: 40/90

Paragon (1)

Ally Star Guardian basic attacks are converted to true damage. All other ally basic attacks are converted to magic damage.

Janna (Star Guardian/Paragon)

Janna summons five tornadoes which fly forward in a large cone. Tornadoes grant allies they pass through 100%/150%/500% attack speed for 5 seconds, while knocking up and stunning enemies for 1.5 seconds.

Other

Riven (Chrono/Blademaster)

Riven dashes and shields herself for 250/400/1000, then slashes forward dealing 100/150/450 magic damage. Every third cast, Riven leaps into the air and launches a wave of energy that deals 300/500/1500 magic damage.

Vayne (Cybernetic/Sniper)

Vayne focuses for 10 seconds, tumbling away from her target immediately and every third attack thereafter. Vayne is invisible while tumbling, and attacks after tumbling deal 175/200/225% of her Attack Damage. Base AD: 60 >>> 60. AS: 0.8 >>> 0.85.

Zed (Rebel/Infiltrator)

Passive: Every third attack Zed steals 20%/25%/40% of the target’s Attack Damage and deals 50/90/150 bonus magic damage.

EXITING CHAMPIONS

Valkyries

Kai’Sa

Kayle

Miss Fortune

Void

Kha’Zix

Vel’Koz

Cho’Gath

Other

Sona

Kassadin

Lux

LITTLE LEGENDS (UPCOMING): Lightcharger, Nixie, Bellswayer, Star Guardian Sprite, and Star Guardian Silverwing

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.12 CHAMPION BALANCE CHANGES

1-Costs

Graves

+5 Armor & +10 MR

Illaoi

+5 Armor & +10 MR

Jarvan

+5 Armor & +10 MR

Leona

+5 Armor & +10 MR

Malphite

+5 Armor & +10 MR

Poppy

+5 Armor & +10 MR

2-Costs

Annie

+10 Armor & +15 MR

HP changed to 750 from 700

Mana changed to 70/140 from 75/150

Spell Damage changed to 300/400/600 from 150/200/300

Spell Shield changed to 400/500/700 from 270/360/540

Blitzcrank

+10 Armor & +15 MR

Mordekaiser

+10 Armor & +15 MR

Nautilus

+10 Armor & +15 MR

Rakan

+10 Armor & +15 MR

Shen

+10 Armor & +15 MR

Xin Zhao

+10 Armor & +15 MR

3-Costs

Ashe

Mana changed to 50/100 from 50/125

Spell Damage changed to 200/275/550 from 250/350/700

Missile Speed increased by 50%

Ezreal

Mana changed to 50/80 from 50/125

Attack Speed changed to 0.75 from 0.7

Spell Damage changed to 100/150/400 from 200/300/600

Gangplank

Mana: 100/175 changed to 70/160

Jayce

HP changed to 850 from 750

MR changed to 30 from 20

Neeko

+10 Armor & +20 MR

Rumble

+10 Armor & +20 MR

HP changed to 900 from 800

Spell Damage changed to 500/750/1500 from 350/500/1000

Mana changed to 0/50 from 0/60

Shaco

Spell AD Bonus changed to 250/275/300% from 200/225/250%

AD: 70 changed to 75

Syndra

Mana changed to 0/60 from 0/65

Spell Damage changed to 100/125/200 from 100/150/250

Syndra will now pick additional targets if she’s dealing more than enough damage to kill her target

Vi

+10 Armor & +20 MR

4-Costs

Fizz

HP changed to 700 from 600

Attack Speed changed to 0.85 from 0.8

Mana changed to 60/120 from 80/150

Spell Damage changed to 450/600/5000 from 350/500/2000

Gnar

+15 Armor & +20 MR

Jhin

AD changed to 80 from 90

Base Attack Speed changed to 0.85/0.9/1.1 by star level from 0.9

Jinx

Rocket Damage changed to 150/250/1000 from 125/200/750

Rockets no longer proc on Blaster Procs

Wukong

+15 Armor & +20 MR

5-Costs

Aurelion Sol

+20 Armor & +20 MR

AS: 0.8 changed to 0.2

Mana changed to 120/120 from 40/120

Damage per fighter changed to 90/175/750 from 100/150/750

Spell damage: 90/175/750 changed to 80/150/750

NEW! Fighters drain 10/25/50 mana from their targets

Fighters drain 10/25/50 mana from their targets NEW! First cast launches 4 fighters. Subsequent casts launch 2 additional.

Taken together, he’ll deal more damage through the first 10 seconds of the fight, then fall behind from there, relative to live.

Ekko

Mana changed to 80/150 from 50/150

Spell Damage changed to 100/200/2000 from 225/400/2000

Targets changed to Hits 5/7/20 times from Hits every enemy once

NEW! Slows the Attack Speed of all enemies hit by 50% for 7 seconds

Thresh

+20 Armor & +20 MR

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.12 Item BALANCE CHANGES

Chalice of Harmony has been renamed and redesigned. Its new name is Chalice of Power . Chalice of Power (Tear + Cloak): At start of combat, the holder and their left and right neighbors gain 30 AP for 20 seconds. New icon will arrive soon!

Deathblade changed to 25 AD per stack from 30

Demolitionist’s Charge has been removed. Replaced with Battlecast Armor (same recipe: Spatula + Rod). Battlecast Armor: This champion is now Battlecast.

(same recipe: Spatula + Rod). Giant Slayer: Effect changed to: “Deal 25% bonus true damage. If enemy max HP is over 1700, deal 100% bonus true damage instead.”

Hextech Gunblade changed to 35% healing from spell damage from 25% healing from all damage dealt

Infinity Edge changed to +100% Critical Strike Chance and +20% Critical Strike Damage from +100% Critical Strike Damage

Jeweled Gauntlet changed to Holder’s spells can crit and holder gains +20% Critical Strike Damage from Holder’s spells can crit.

Rapid Firecannon changed to +200% Range and holder’s attacks can’t miss from +200% Range

Seraph’s Embrace has been removed. Replaced with Blue Buff. Blue Buff : After casting a spell, set your mana to 20. Unique. New icon will arrive soon!

Warmog’s Armor changed to +600 HP. (The item now grants exactly 1000 HP and nothing else.) from 5% Missing Health Regen

TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.12 Trait BALANCE CHANGES

Battlecast Added Battlecast (8): 600 Damage or Healing Battlecast: 70/150/300/600 changed to 70/160/325/600

Blademaster 30/55/100 changed to 30/70/100



Brawler Changed to 350/600 Bonus HP from 350/650

Celestial Celestial (6) is now only attainable via Celestial Orb Celestial (4) is Gold and Celestial (6) is Chromatic Changed t 15/40/99% Healing from Damage from 15/35/60%

Chrono Added Chrono (8): 0.75 seconds

Cybernetic Changed to 350&40/600&80 HP & AD from 350&35/700&70

Dark Star Changed to 2/4/6/8 from 3/6/9 Changed to 8/16/24/32 Bonus AD & AP from 20/25/30 Changed to Whenever any ally dies from Whenever a Dark Star Champ Dies

Infiltrator Changed to 40/70/120% from 50/75/120%

Mech Pilot Pilots’ Health on Eject changed to 35% from 100% Mech Health changed to 2200 + 50% of Pilots from 1500 + 45% of Pilots Mech AD changed to 160 + 50% of Pilots from 90 + 45% of Pilots Mech AS changed to 0.85 from 0.75 AD Combined Ratio: 60% changed from 50% Mech Cleave Damage changed to 80% of AD from 100% of AD Mech Mana changed to 0/200 from 0/225 Mech Armor changed to 70 from 30 Mech Magic Resistance changed to 70 from 20

Mercenary Reduced the size of increased radius Gangplank gains from his Larger Area Upgrade

Mystic Changed to 50/125 Magic Resistance from 35/105

Protector Changed to 30/40/55 from 25/30/40

Sniper Sniper (2): changed to 10%/18% Bonus Damage per hex from 15% Added Sniper (4): 20% Bonus Damage per hex.

Sorcerer Removed Sorcerer (8) Changed to 20/45/75 Bonus Spell Power from 20/40/75

Star Guardian Now properly gives the correct amount of mana of casts after the first one. This results in a buff for the trait. (Thanks TOO) Added Star Guardian (9): 70 Mana Changed to 25/40/55 from 30/50/70

Super Mech Spell Power: 400/500/600/700/800/1200/5000 changed to 700/750/800/850/900/1200/5000 Spell Splash: 200/250/300/350/400/600/5000 changed to 350/375/400/425/450/600/5000

Vanguard Added Vanguard (6): 750 Armor Changed to 125/300/1000 Armor from 125/250



TEAMFIGHT TACTICS PATCH 10.12 Galaxies and System CHANGES

Lilac Galaxy has been removed from the star charts.

No new galaxies this patch to give the spotlight to the new champs & traits.

Starting Patch 10.13, each patch will add a new galaxy and remove an existing galaxy.

Galaxies odds have been adjusted: Littler Legends – 10% of games The Neekoverse – 10% of games Medium Legends – 10% of games Superdense Galaxy – 10% of games Trade Sector – 10% of games Treasure Trove – 10% of games Star Cluster – 10% of games Galactic Armory – 10% of games Normal Game – 20% of games



SYSTEM

The number of 3-cost champions in the pool changed to 18 from 16

All Champions now sell back for their full gold value at all star levels and costs. (Example: 2-star 3-cost champ sell value:of 5 changed to 9)

Drop Chance Changes: Level 4 changed to 55/30/15/0/0% from 60/30/10/0/0%

Kayn will no longer drop a Spatula item if you have 0 of that trait on the board.

Neeko’s help now always works, even if there are no more copies in the bag. (The extra champ generated is extra, and when sold or the player is defeated does not go back into the bag.)

Sell back: No penalty on selling champs >>> Champs that aren’t 1-star or 1-cost have a 1g sell back penalty. (Ex. A 2-star 3 cost sells for 8g)

Level 9 Roll Odds: 10/15/25/35/15% >>> 10/15/30/30/15%

BUG FIXES

The Super Mech’s Spell should no longer fizzle if the primary target dies.

Aurelion Sol now stops moving immediately when Ekko ults.

Aurelion Sol no longer gains mana from the Starship trait while Ekko is ulting, and can no longer cast during Ekko ult.”

Caitlyn’s spell will no longer be interrupted if the target enters stealth.

Urgot’s mana cost reduction properly scales with AP.

Aurelion Sol will no longer spend his mana without launching fighters at the beginning of a round where all enemies are untargetable.”

Sniper trait no longer increases Runaan’s Hurricane damage.

Thief’s Gloves no longer gives 2x Infinity Edge

Giant Slayer now gives correct true damage bonus

Illaoi can no longer steal stats from bench units.

Battlecast spatula will now correctly pop off Battlecast units.

Champions can now equip >1 Jeweled Gauntlet

Fixed Astro’s mana cost reduction not affecting Gnar

Selling exactly 4 meeps at level 9 no longer grants 4 gold

Fixed a long standing issue where combining a Tear of the Goddess into a completed item mid-combat would grant the unit extra mana

Cassiopeia’s Noxious Blast is now properly blocked by Trap Claw

Zed’s AD stealing should no longer cause the target’s AD to become negative in some cases.

New icons added for Blue Buff and Chalice of Power

Battlecast Spatula item renamed to Battlecast Plating Fixed an issue where Battlecast damage could kill units through GA, and prevent the Super-Mech from ejecting its Pilots Fixed an issue where incoming lethal damage that was the 10th instance of damage would leave the unit at an amount of health equal to the heal amount, instead of…dead.

Urgot Clarified spell tooltip to say that the damage cannot be prevented (kills through Guardian Angel) Fixed an issue where he would occasionally cause Mech- Pilots to not eject from the Super-Mech (and eat their items) Spell is now correctly blocked by Fiora’s Riposte Reduced his size slightly at all star levels Fixed a bug where Ekko’s spell would focus untargetable units (ex: Units in Guardian Angel’s revive state). He will now only strike them if they are the last units remaining. Ekko will now treat a Jhin who is affected by his slow as though he had half attack speed, even though Jhin’s attack speed cannot change. Ekko’s spell can now properly critically strike when equipped with a Jeweled Gauntlet. Ekko can no longer die during Chronobreak to Urgot’s Fear Beyond Death Fixed an issue where Urgot could occasionally cast on enemies that were noticeably farther than his attack range Fixed some cases where Ziggs’ Bomb! spell could disappear mid-flight Fixed bug where you only get 6 items from loot in very rare cases Fixed bug where Luden’s Echo damage was still using the old value Added some extra range cushion to Luden’s Echo bounces, to improve the item’s reliability



That’s all we’ve got Teamfight Tactics patch 10.12 for now! Keep checking back in case even more changes and content hit the PBE before the update goes live, which according to the 2020 League of Legends patch schedule should be Wednesday, June 10, 2020.

You can also go take a peek at the LoL patch 10.12 notes if you’re a fan of TFT’s sister MOBA game, with a handful of changes and some new skins already up on the PBE.