Here’s the League of Legends season 10 patch schedule

It’s a big year for League of Legends. We’re over halfway into season 10 and there’s already been plenty of goodies added to the game – and plenty more to look forward to. We’ve seen a bunch of those 120 new League of Legends skins – including a free new-look Volibear skin for players of the Juggernaut Champ – so far, as well as LoL’s new Jungler Champion Lillia – and it looks like there’s another new character for LoL, Yone, on the way, too. Maybe. Phew!

But, of course, the MMORPG‘s fortnightly update cycle continues, bringing balance changes to Champions, item adjustments, overhauls to VFX, VO, and character models, and more throughout the year. So far in 2020 we’ve already seen the arrival of Sett, The Boss, a Fiddlesticks rework, a Volibear overhaul, and a raft of new skins and balance tweaks.

LoL patch 10.14 recently dropped and the whopping LoL patch 10.15 is now upon us, due to arrive later this very week.

If you’re keen to know when each and every LoL update is due to arrive over the next year, developer Riot has the answers – check out the full League of Legends patch schedule below.

What is the League of Legends season 10 patch SCHEDULE?

The League of Legends season 10 patch schedule is as follows, according to Riot Games:

10.1 – Wednesday, January 8, 2020

10.2 – Thursday, January 23, 2020

10.3 – Wednesday, February 5, 2020

10.4 – Thursday, February 20, 2020

10.5 – Wednesday, March 4, 2020

10.6 – Wednesday, March 18, 2020

10.7 – Wednesday, April 1, 2020

10.8 – Wednesday, April 15, 2020

10.9 – Wednesday, April 29, 2020

10.10 – Wednesday, May 13, 2020

10.11 – Thursday, May 28, 2020

10.12 – Wednesday, June 10, 2020

10.13 – Wednesday, June 24, 2020

10.14 – Wednesday, July 8, 2020

10.15 – Wednesday, July 22, 2020

10.16 – Wednesday, August 5, 2020

10.17 – Wednesday, August 19, 2020

10.18 – Wednesday, September 2, 2020

10.19 – Wednesday, September 16, 2020

10.20 – Wednesday, September 30, 2020

10.21 – Wednesday, October 14, 2020

10.22 – Wednesday, October 28, 2020

10.23 – Wednesday, November 11, 2020

10.24 – Tuesday, November 24, 2020

10.25 – Wednesday, December 9, 2020

If you’re keen to find out more about what’s in store for the game this year, check out the League of Legends season 10 cinematic below:

The devs at Riot have also posted some videos explaining some of their plans and ideas for year ahead, which you can check out on the game’s site here.

