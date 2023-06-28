Terraria 1.4.5 update unveils crossover with Steam’s best roguelike

The Terraria 1.4.5 update is looking mighty fine, as the game’s creator reveals its hotly anticipated crossover with the best roguelike game on Steam. The next, and possibly final, Terraria update (for real this time) has joined hands with Dead Cells, having already brought its Guide NPC and the Starfury sword to the run-based platformer. Now we’ve finally got a glimpse into just what we can expect from the return trip!

Terraria creator Andrew ‘Redigit’ Spinks has been taking advantage of Reddit downtime while the Terraria subreddit remains in read-only mode. This is in protest of the site’s recent API changes, which have also seen Mojang pull support for the Minecraft subreddit. Spinks’s latest teaser is titled “Petition to make r/Terraria a Dead Cells subreddit” and shows what appears to be the jar room at the start of Dead Cells, recreated within Terraria.

We’ve always wondered exactly what we’d be getting from this crossover, and now we’ve got a pretty good idea. If you aren’t a Dead Cells player, the jar room is where you start at the beginning of each run. Each hanging jar shows off the various weapons and tools you’ve unlocked, essentially acting as a measure of your total progress. It seems we can now use these to hold various items, much like traditional item frames but with a much cooler look.

There’s also a special vanity armor set based on The Beheaded, your playable character in Dead Cells, and the player is swinging the Flint, a hammer that can be charged to deal a critical strike that leaves a flaming trail in its wake. It’s dropped by the first boss in Dead Cells, The Concierge, leaving some to wonder whether we’ll also see them make an appearance given the particular choice of this weapon.

There’s more to be uncovered however, because there’s some hidden secrets within the jars themselves. Lurking on the bottom at the right-hand side is what appears to be a miniature Eater of Worlds, one of the main Terraria bosses that’s encountered in the Corruption biome. It appears to be a Corruption-based whip, and we actually got to see another new, white whip design recently as well.

This second whip appears during a showdown between Terraria YouTuber James ‘ChippyGaming’ Bennett and Redigit himself, where the pair squared off in a fun showmatch for the role of Re-Logic CEO (Spinks won, cementing his position as the boss). Also seen in the footage, which you can watch below, is a redesigned sprite for the slime staff, and what appears to be a new bullet type. We’ll have to wait until more details come out, however.

Spinks has also been active on Twitter, where he’s been encouraging users to add a tree emoji to their Twitter usernames if they want him to add what he describes only with two emojis, a rainbow and a rock – suggesting perhaps the mythical, long-speculated rainbow boulder, whatever that could be. Again, we’re sure time will reveal all as we head towards a Terraria 2 future.

