What are the best Terraria weapons? With more than ten years of post-launch content behind it, a full dossier on Terraria weapons would be a book in and of itself. But whether you’re a newcomer looking to go in a certain level of understanding, or a semi-experienced explorer looking to learn a new strategy, a simple breakdown of the game’s arms can help clear up some common misconceptions.

While we’re on the subject of beginner-focused Terraria pointers, why not give our other guides some attention? The Terraria bosses list can help you find a focus as well as give you some handy tips on how to beat them. Lastly, finding the best Terraria servers can give you an entirely different experience. For now though, which weapons should you wield for the most deadly damage?

Best Terraria weapons

The best Terraria weapons depend entirely on your current progress and chosen combat style. Certain weapons can only be obtained after Hardmode is triggered, for example, with some weapons only showing their worth when paired with appropriate armor sets and bonuses.

The following list of best Terraria weapons takes those vital points into account. If you’re struggling to make a dent in certain bosses, consider seeking them out:

Early game

The best Terraria early game weapons are:

Mandible Blade

Cactus Sword

Malaise

Boomstick

Gold Bow

Flaming Mace

Thunder Zapper

Leather Whip

Mid game

The best Terraria mid game weapons are:

Blade of Grass

Bee Keeper

Night’s Edge

Minishark

The Undertaker

Vampire Frog Staff

Crimson Rod

Hardmode

The best Terraria Hardmode weapons are:

Palladium Sword

Death Sickle

Seedler

Megashark

Daedalus Stormbow

Staff of the Frost Hydra

Rainbow Gun

How to use Terraria weapons

Like just about any item in the game, you use Terraria weapons in a specific way—no matter the type of weapon. Rather than dropping it into an equipment slot like a piece of armor or an accessory, however, you just need to ensure it’s highlighted on your primary hot bar.

Confused? Don’t be. To use a weapon in Terraria, just open up your inventory, click and drag it to the top-most row in the upper-left corner of the screen, return to the game, and use the corresponding number on your keyboard or the scroll wheel on your mouse to highlight it on the hot bar that’s now at the bottom of the screen.

For as long as it’s highlighted, that weapon will be the one you use when you left-click. It’s your active item.

All Terraria weapon types

Combat in Terraria is considered to revolve around four key styles: Melee, ranged, magic, and summoning. You’re considered to be a user of one of these four styles based on the weapon you’re using, with specific armor sets and items complimenting each option.

Here are some examples of how Terraria weapons nudge you toward a specific fighting style:

Melee

The melee weapons in Terraria include:

Swords

Spears

Axes

Flails

Yoyos

Boomerangs

Melee Terraria weapons are largely those that serve as an extension of the arm; think swords, axes, polearms, or any generally short-range weapon.

They can deal considerable damage up close and to all enemies that come into contact with their swing. They even often deal knockback effects, preventing enemies from getting close enough to deal damage—though the user typically has to get dangerously close to enemies to deal damage, risking their life in the process.

When combined with the right armor, melee Terraria weapons can help you take on a primary damage-dealing or damage-soaking role in a group. You’ll keep enemies away from your friends, command the attention of powerful enemies, shrug off their attacks, and churn through large numbers when required.

Ranged

The ranged weapons in Terraria are:

Bows

Guns

Throwing knives and shurikens

Launchers

By using bows, guns, or even yo-yos as your Terraria weapons of choice, you’ll take up a ranged-focused strategy to the adventure ahead. Complimenting armor sets and weapon stats will lead to you taking more damage when hit over the average melee-focused build, but you’ll have distance on your side to prevent a lot of it.

Able to stay fast and nimble, the point of a ranged build is to attack fast and from afar, reaching airborne enemies with ease and depleting the health of hyper-mobile bosses no matter how and where they move. So long as you keep enough ammunition on you and aim true, you’ll go far.

Magic

The magic weapons in Terraria are:

Wands

Spell books

Magic guns

Been collecting Fallen Stars? You’re a Terraria wizard. By crafting them into consumable items to expand your mana bar, you’ll have what it takes to wield the game’s extensive magic Terraria weapons to take on foes with crazy and sometimes completely unpredictable magic attacks.

Similar to the ranged specialist, you’ll use your weapons to fight foes from afar, with dedicated armor sets boosting your offensive prowess far more often than your raw ability to take a hit.

Summoner

The Summoner weapons in Terraria are:

Whips

Staves

Rods

If you’d rather get someone else to fight your battles, you might want to consider using Terraria weapons like staves, rods, and whips to become a Summoner.

Summoners in Terraria serve as hybrid fighters. They consume mana rather than ammunition but use a long-range melee weapon like a whip to set targets for the computer-controlled minions they summon via staves and rods. Like other ranged-focused classes, they can’t take much of a hit, instead playing quickly to avoid taking damage in the first place.

Terraria weapons that fit the Summoner category can suit a variety of different situations. Certain monsters perform better in specific situations, and sometimes having stationary sentries can make more sense than a small army of shambling ghouls.

If you’re looking to customize your Terraria experience, you should browse our list of the best Terraria mods. We’ve also got a helpful guide on Terraria happiness, to help you along the way to a joyful playthrough.