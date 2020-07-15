Terraria happiness: how to unlock a pylon in Terraria

Looking for how to increase your Terraria NPC happiness and unlock a pylon? After the latest update – Journey’s End – your little NPCs won’t be satisfied with just adequate Terraria housing, no, now they’ll need neighbours they actually /enjoy/ living with instead of hoping for the best.

Your Terraria happiness level for NPCs can now be influenced not only by satisfying their neighbourly needs, but housing them in their desired biome, too. Meeting the demands of your new pernickety residents comes with its perks, such as the ability to purchase pylons to scoot around the world quickly.

The Terraria Journey’s End update adds a catalogue of information called the Bestiary to help you figure out how to raise the happiness of your NPCs, providing an index of all NPC likes and dislikes. Our guide will help you unlock its full potential to increase Terraria happiness and make pylons available.

Terraria happiness

Your NPCs rely on living in close quarters with another NPC they like, as well as in their favourite biome. If NPCs are very happy it will cut the cost of pylons, among other items you can purchase from vendors. Here’s a list of all the NPCs’ preferred biomes and liked neighbours.

NPC Preferred Biome Liked Neighbours Arms Dealer Desert Nurse and Steampunker Angler Ocean Demolitionist, Party Girl, and Tax Collector Clothier Underground Truffle and Tax Collector Cyborg Snow Steampunker, Pirate, and Stylist Demolitionist Underground Tavernkeep and Mechanic Dryad Jungle Truffle and Witch Doctor Dye Trader Desert Arms Dealer and Painter Goblin Tinkerer Underground and Snow Mechanic and Dye Trader Golfer Forest Angler, Painter, and Zoologist Guide Forest Clothier and Zoologist Mechanic Snow Goblin Tinkerer and Cyborg Merchant Forest Golfer and Nurse Nurse Hallow Arms Dealer and Wizard Painter Jungle Dryad and Party Girl Party Girl Hallow Wizard, Zoologist, and Stylist Pirate Ocean Angler and Tavernkeep Santa Claus Snow – Steampunker Desert Cyborg and Painter Stylist Ocean Dye Trader and Pirate Tax Collector Snow Merchant and Party Girl Tavernkeep Hallow Demolitionist and Goblin Tinkerer Truffle Mushroom Guide and Dryad Witch Doctor Jungle Dryad and Guide Wizard Hallow Golfer and Merchant Zoologist Forest Witch Doctor and Golfer

Terraria pylon

You can unlock pylons in Terraria by increasing the happiness of at least two of your NPCs. Then you’ll be able to purchase pylons from them and easily traverse the world using teleportation. Pylons correspond to the biome the NPC sells from, and can only be bought from vendor NPCs in specific pairs, which are:

Pylon Type NPC Pairings Forest Pylon Merchant and Nurse Snow Pylon Mechanic and Cyborg Desert Pylon Dye Trader and Arms Dealer or Painter Cavern Pylon Demolitionist and Guide Ocean Pylon Angler and Golfer Jungle Pylon Dryad and Painter or Witch Doctor Hallow Pylon Wizard and Party Girl Mushroom Pylon Truffle and Dryad – Party Girl and Painter – Zoologist and Witch Doctor Universal Pylon Sold by the Zoologist once the Bestiary is complete

That’s how you increase your Terraria happiness and unlock a pylon. If you’re planning to fast travel around Terraria, check out the Terraria bosses you’ll come up against, as well as how to prepare by creating Terraria potions.