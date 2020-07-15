Back to Top

Terraria happiness: how to unlock a pylon in Terraria

Increase the happiness of your residents to fast travel around Terraria

Looking for how to increase your Terraria NPC happiness and unlock a pylon? After the latest update – Journey’s End – your little NPCs won’t be satisfied with just adequate Terraria housing, no, now they’ll need neighbours they actually /enjoy/ living with instead of hoping for the best.

Your Terraria happiness level for NPCs can now be influenced not only by satisfying their neighbourly needs, but housing them in their desired biome, too. Meeting the demands of your new pernickety residents comes with its perks, such as the ability to purchase pylons to scoot around the world quickly.

The Terraria Journey’s End update adds a catalogue of information called the Bestiary to help you figure out how to raise the happiness of your NPCs, providing an index of all NPC likes and dislikes. Our guide will help you unlock its full potential to increase Terraria happiness and make pylons available.

Terraria happiness

Your NPCs rely on living in close quarters with another NPC they like, as well as in their favourite biome. If NPCs are very happy it will cut the cost of pylons, among other items you can purchase from vendors. Here’s a list of all the NPCs’ preferred biomes and liked neighbours.

NPC Preferred Biome Liked Neighbours
Arms Dealer Desert Nurse and Steampunker
Angler Ocean Demolitionist, Party Girl, and Tax Collector
Clothier Underground Truffle and Tax Collector
Cyborg Snow Steampunker, Pirate, and Stylist
Demolitionist Underground Tavernkeep and Mechanic
Dryad Jungle Truffle and Witch Doctor
Dye Trader Desert Arms Dealer and Painter
Goblin Tinkerer Underground and Snow Mechanic and Dye Trader
Golfer Forest Angler, Painter, and Zoologist
Guide Forest Clothier and Zoologist
Mechanic Snow Goblin Tinkerer and Cyborg
Merchant Forest Golfer and Nurse
Nurse Hallow Arms Dealer and Wizard
Painter Jungle Dryad and Party Girl
Party Girl Hallow Wizard, Zoologist, and Stylist
Pirate Ocean Angler and Tavernkeep
Santa Claus Snow
Steampunker Desert Cyborg and Painter
Stylist Ocean Dye Trader and Pirate
Tax Collector Snow Merchant and Party Girl
Tavernkeep Hallow Demolitionist and Goblin Tinkerer
Truffle Mushroom Guide and Dryad
Witch Doctor Jungle Dryad and Guide
Wizard Hallow Golfer and Merchant
Zoologist Forest Witch Doctor and Golfer

Terraria pylon

You can unlock pylons in Terraria by increasing the happiness of at least two of your NPCs. Then you’ll be able to purchase pylons from them and easily traverse the world using teleportation. Pylons correspond to the biome the NPC sells from, and can only be bought from vendor NPCs in specific pairs, which are:

Pylon Type NPC Pairings
Forest Pylon Merchant and Nurse
Snow Pylon Mechanic and Cyborg
Desert Pylon Dye Trader and Arms Dealer or Painter
Cavern Pylon Demolitionist and Guide
Ocean Pylon Angler and Golfer
Jungle Pylon Dryad and Painter or Witch Doctor
Hallow Pylon Wizard and Party Girl
Mushroom Pylon Truffle and Dryad – Party Girl and Painter – Zoologist and Witch Doctor
Universal Pylon Sold by the Zoologist once the Bestiary is complete

That’s how you increase your Terraria happiness and unlock a pylon. If you’re planning to fast travel around Terraria, check out the Terraria bosses you’ll come up against, as well as how to prepare by creating Terraria potions.

