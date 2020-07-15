Terraria happiness: how to unlock a pylon in Terraria

Looking for how to increase your Terraria NPC happiness and unlock a pylon? After the latest update – Journey’s End – your little NPCs won’t be satisfied with just adequate Terraria housing, no, now they’ll need neighbours they actually /enjoy/ living with instead of hoping for the best.
Your Terraria happiness level for NPCs can now be influenced not only by satisfying their neighbourly needs, but housing them in their desired biome, too. Meeting the demands of your new pernickety residents comes with its perks, such as the ability to purchase pylons to scoot around the world quickly.
The Terraria Journey’s End update adds a catalogue of information called the Bestiary to help you figure out how to raise the happiness of your NPCs, providing an index of all NPC likes and dislikes. Our guide will help you unlock its full potential to increase Terraria happiness and make pylons available.
Terraria happiness
Your NPCs rely on living in close quarters with another NPC they like, as well as in their favourite biome. If NPCs are very happy it will cut the cost of pylons, among other items you can purchase from vendors. Here’s a list of all the NPCs’ preferred biomes and liked neighbours.
|NPC
|Preferred Biome
|Liked Neighbours
|Arms Dealer
|Desert
|Nurse and Steampunker
|Angler
|Ocean
|Demolitionist, Party Girl, and Tax Collector
|Clothier
|Underground
|Truffle and Tax Collector
|Cyborg
|Snow
|Steampunker, Pirate, and Stylist
|Demolitionist
|Underground
|Tavernkeep and Mechanic
|Dryad
|Jungle
|Truffle and Witch Doctor
|Dye Trader
|Desert
|Arms Dealer and Painter
|Goblin Tinkerer
|Underground and Snow
|Mechanic and Dye Trader
|Golfer
|Forest
|Angler, Painter, and Zoologist
|Guide
|Forest
|Clothier and Zoologist
|Mechanic
|Snow
|Goblin Tinkerer and Cyborg
|Merchant
|Forest
|Golfer and Nurse
|Nurse
|Hallow
|Arms Dealer and Wizard
|Painter
|Jungle
|Dryad and Party Girl
|Party Girl
|Hallow
|Wizard, Zoologist, and Stylist
|Pirate
|Ocean
|Angler and Tavernkeep
|Santa Claus
|Snow
|–
|Steampunker
|Desert
|Cyborg and Painter
|Stylist
|Ocean
|Dye Trader and Pirate
|Tax Collector
|Snow
|Merchant and Party Girl
|Tavernkeep
|Hallow
|Demolitionist and Goblin Tinkerer
|Truffle
|Mushroom
|Guide and Dryad
|Witch Doctor
|Jungle
|Dryad and Guide
|Wizard
|Hallow
|Golfer and Merchant
|Zoologist
|Forest
|Witch Doctor and Golfer
Terraria pylon
You can unlock pylons in Terraria by increasing the happiness of at least two of your NPCs. Then you’ll be able to purchase pylons from them and easily traverse the world using teleportation. Pylons correspond to the biome the NPC sells from, and can only be bought from vendor NPCs in specific pairs, which are:
|Pylon Type
|NPC Pairings
|Forest Pylon
|Merchant and Nurse
|Snow Pylon
|Mechanic and Cyborg
|Desert Pylon
|Dye Trader and Arms Dealer or Painter
|Cavern Pylon
|Demolitionist and Guide
|Ocean Pylon
|Angler and Golfer
|Jungle Pylon
|Dryad and Painter or Witch Doctor
|Hallow Pylon
|Wizard and Party Girl
|Mushroom Pylon
|Truffle and Dryad – Party Girl and Painter – Zoologist and Witch Doctor
|Universal Pylon
|Sold by the Zoologist once the Bestiary is complete
That’s how you increase your Terraria happiness and unlock a pylon. If you’re planning to fast travel around Terraria, check out the Terraria bosses you’ll come up against, as well as how to prepare by creating Terraria potions.