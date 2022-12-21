Terraria Christmas build is a breathtaking 3D winter wonderland

A Terraria Christmas build on the Steam Workshop from community creator Lady Forestia gives an incredible 3D winter wonderland makeover to the crafting RPG game

Terraria Christmas build - 'Forestia' by Lady Forestia, featuring a giant Santa's sleigh and Rudolph in the foreground with a huge christmas tree by lit-up buildings at the back

Published:

Terraria

A rather spectacular 3D Terraria Christmas build from community creator Lady Forestia shows just how talented the community for one of the best building games on PC has become. The winter wonderland gives off a three-dimensional effect that almost feels like you’re looking at a different game altogether. The best part of all? It’s available on the Steam Workshop, so you can visit it in-game with your friends right now.

We’ve featured Lady Forestia previously, with the autumn update to their Forestia Terraria world blowing us away with its clever use of block placement to create the effect of fully three-dimensional environments in the 2D game. As such, it’d be remiss of us not to highlight the way they’ve applied those talents to build a setting with giant Christmas trees, snowmen, Santa’s sleigh complete with Rudolph, and even some cosy housing you can enter to snuggle up by the fire and open your presents.

Lady Forestia says that this festive seasonal zone took them just “four days to build” compared to almost a month for a jungle area. Perhaps that’s just a love for the season, or maybe you could put it down to honing the creative craft to a fine art. Regardless, it’s quite spectacular what they’ve managed to accomplish – basically every section is a source of inspiration for those looking to improve their own Terraria building skills.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you want to visit this wondrous world for yourself, you can do so with ease courtesy of the Steam Workshop, which will also let you explore all of Lady Forestia’s other amazing creations. The full world is absolutely massive, and you could be exploring it for quite literally hours, so go dive in!

If you’ve yet to explore the Terraria 1.4.4 update Labor of Love, we’ve covered everything you need to know about what’s new. We’ve also got a comprehensive guide to beating the Terraria bosses in order, as well as the best Terraria mods to spice up your game this holiday season. Terraria developer Re-Logic is taking a month-long break before getting to work on the next update, but we’ll be sure to let you know what’s ahead in 2023.

More from PCGamesN

Ken is on an ambitious quest to play everything, but he particularly loves RPGs, FPS games, soulslikes, and roguelikes. Ask him anything about Monster Hunter, FFXIV, Terraria, Diablo, or the Yakuza games - but only if you have enough time to spare. Prior to joining PCGN, Ken worked as a freelance video producer, and has bylines at WhatCulture and a Master's degree in Mathematics to his name.

Popular now
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from PCGamesN Follow us for daily PC games news, guides and reviews on Twitter, Facebook, Overwolf, Steam and Google News.