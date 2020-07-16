Terraria house designs: cool ideas for housing your Terraria NPCs

Looking for some cool Terraria house designs? Building a house is one of the first things you’ll do in Terraria, and one of the most important steps towards survival. As Terraria operates on a day and night cycle, building a shelter for your first night in Terraria will keep you safe from any wandering foes. As you branch out from your starter shelter, trying your hand at more elaborate Terraria house designs can be a challenging part of one of the best crafting games on PC.

Building more Terraria houses is also very necessary, as they attract NPCs that provide useful skills such as selling items. NPCs will want their own area so as you build more houses, you’ll soon have a bustling town full of working villagers. Building homes for all the NPCs to raise Terraria NPC happiness and attracting new ones will require a lot of resources, time, and effort – especially if you want to build individual houses for each NPC. We recommend building an all-in-one housing development to host your new townsfolk, these structures work like a block of flats, so each NPC has an apartment. This will save you a huge amount of time finding and accessing each vendor.

Of course, we want our town to look pretty and although our NPCs will be satisfied with a small space, these Terraria housing designs can give your town an edge that our little NPCs will be proud to call home.

Terraria castle housing

This versatile Terraria castle combines a solid base for your NPCs to set up shop with an intricate and decorative castle built on top. Made of thick stone slabs and fences, this medieval tower makes a perfect home for your wizards, knights, and alchemists.

Terraria underground housing

Building your housing underground in Terraria is another way to flex your creativity and one of our favourite underground houses has to be this hobbit hole. Although it’s not the most efficient housing on our list, it’s idyllic and tranquil feel makes this a quaint home for your hobbits… we mean NPCs.

Terraria treehouse

Instead of a sprawling web of interweaving treehouses, this Terraria housing is built into one solid tree, with branches protruding from a thick trunk, complete with dangling vines for NPCs to come and go as they please. If you want to get back to nature, this Terraria house design uses atmospheric lighting and plenty of wood to create a magical and inviting home for your townspeople.

Terraria underwater housing

Now, this is a real challenge, but this underwater haven is something a little different from water builds we’ve seen before such as pirate ship housing. It will take a while to build and isn’t the most efficient, but if you find a spot where you can branch out, there’s nothing stopping you from building a nice ship at the top of the base to home more NPCs.

Terraria starter housing

These Terraria housing ideas are great if you’ve already spent a lot of hours in Terraria, but if you’re new to the game, then starting out with basic housing is a good way to get to know the tools and the most efficient way to build a home for your NPCs. Each house has to meet certain requirements for an NPC to be able to move in, such as size, furniture, and structure.

Here are the Terraria starter housing requirements you will need to meet:

Must have at least 60 blocks, but less than 750. The smallest size you’re able to have is 3 blocks wide, 10 blocks high.

Each house must have a background wall (naturally occurring background walls do not count).

Must have one of each of the following furniture items – a light source, a comfort item, and a flat surface item.

Each house must have an entrance, usually a wooden door.

Must not breach the corruption levels (an evil biome that makes your houses uninhabitable).

So it’s a good idea to start with the basics before moving on to some of the more extravagant Terraria house designs. Setting up a base is also vital for survival, it’s somewhere in Terraria to craft potions in order to take on the Terraria bosses and progress the game.