The Binding of Isaac: Repentance draws over 60,000 concurrent players on Steam

The last DLC pack for The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth released this week, and fans have flocked to try it. Over 60,000 concurrent players have been recorded, coming close to the indie game‘s years old record.

Courtesy of SteamDB, at the time of writing, 60,780 players have been playing the horror game at once, just 10,000 short of the all-time record of 70,232, set back in 2015. The heightened interest is driven by The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, the final expansion for the roguelike game, which promises “more features, improvements and new secrets, too many secrets, than most games would include in an official sequel.”

500 hours of new gameplay is included, making it the “ultimate edition” of Isaac’s adventures. Over 5,000 new rooms, 100 new enemies, 25 new bosses, and over 130 new items are among the additions. Repentance started life as a mod, The Binding of Isaac: Antibirth, and creator Edmund McMillen respected it so much, he decided to work with the modding team to integrate it into the action-adventure game properly as Isaac’s swansong.

Here’s a trailer:

You can find The Binding of Isaac: Repentance on Steam. We have a list of all the other best games to check out in April otherwise.