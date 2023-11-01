The Day Before is coming back to Steam, but early access is delayed

Controversial survival game The Day Before will return to Steam after a naming dispute, but early access has been pushed into December.

The Day Before returns to Steam, but early access is delayed
The Day Before

Controversial survival game The Day Before has once again reared its head, just days ahead of its previouslt planned release date on Steam. Just over a week before the planned launch date for the zombie multiplayer game, developer Fntastic has unveiled details of the return of The Day Before to Steam. While it’s good news for those of you who have been curious about when it would return to the Valve platform, the release date has been pushed back into December.

The Day Before, which was previously Steam’s most-wishlisted game, was removed from the platform following a trademark dispute with the owner of a calendar app using the same name. The survival game was also called into question for a trailer that closely resembled a Call of Duty Zombies teaser, with developer Fntastic responding at the time, “We all live in a time of disinformation and lack of fact-checking.”

Now, Fntastic reveals in its latest stream that the trademark dispute has been resolved and the game will be returning to Steam. However, The Day Before release date for its early access launch, which was previously set for Friday November 10, 2023, has now been pushed back into December, so we’ll be waiting a bit longer to find out exactly what the game has in store for us.

YouTube Thumbnail

The ‘final trailer’ also shows off the ranch you’ll be setting up as your home base, along with its weapon modification systems, and the way missions will be set up. Taking on community requests will earn you coins that can then be spent on all manner of weapons, ammunition, protective gear, food, backpacks, and so on.

The Day Before early access begins Tuesday December 7, 2023 on Steam. As mentioned, that’s a little later than originally scheduled – but after a long while of wondering if it’d even make it back to Steam for launch, it’s nice to actually have a date when we’ll see it in action for real.

If you’re eager to find out exactly what makes The Day Before tick, have a look through The Day Before system requirements to make sure you’re ready for its new launch date. Alternatively, we’ve picked out the best zombie games for all your shambling desires.

Ken is a news writer for PCGamesN. He wants to play everything that comes out, but keeps finding himself back on old favorites. As such, you’ll find him covering the latest updates for FFXIV and Terraria, and diving deep into some of today’s biggest games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Diablo 4. He especially loves RPGs, soulslikes, and roguelikes, and just won't stop talking about the Monster Hunter and Like a Dragon games. A masters graduate in mathematics, you’ll also find Ken playing the piano, cello, and guitar in his spare time.