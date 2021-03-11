Here’s every Bethesda game set for Game Pass PC, from Skyrim to Doom 64

Doom 64 is going to be on Xbox Game Pass for PC. It’s weird enough that Doom 64 got remastered on PC to begin with, but now, in 2021, it’s a first-party Microsoft game that will be available through the company’s subscription service, Xbox Game Pass. It’s just one of 18 Bethesda games that’ll be playable on the PC version Game Pass tomorrow. (Console players are getting two more games, too.)

On top of Doom 64 (the obvious headliner), once March 12 hits, we’re also getting the original Doom, Doom 2, and Doom 3. The modern Elder Scrolls games are hitting the service too, including Morrowind, Oblivion, and Skyrim Special Edition. Fallout 4 will hit the service, as will Arkane’s Prey and Dishonored. We’re also going to get Wolfenstein: The New Order and The Old Blood.

Not all of the games in the announcement are new. Fallout 76, Dishonored 2, Wolfenstein: Youngblood, Rage 2, and Doom Eternal are all already on Game Pass PC. Console Game Pass players have access to Fallout: New Vegas and The Elder Scrolls Online, too – those are not currently coming to Game Pass PC.

Either way, that’s a whole lot of gaming goodness.

From RPG games to FPS games, there are a lot of options to enjoy on Game Pass. You can expect most future Bethesda games to be exclusive to Xbox and PC as well, and the Starfield release date and Elder Scrolls 6 release date – far off though they may be – are liable to be some of the most exciting days for Game Pass in the future.