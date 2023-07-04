You can now experience Skyrim on yet another platform

Skyrim is often joked about by many due to Bethesda’s re-releases of the RPG game on various platforms throughout the years. It is undoubtedly one of The Elder Scrolls series’ best entries, considering everything from its expansive world to its immersive questlines. You can sink thousands of hours into Skyrim, and you can do so on any platform imaginable. Sure, you have it on Amazon’s Alexa device and your PC, but really, everything can run Skyrim. One Las Vegas hotel is here to prove just that.

The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas was caught playing the Skyrim soundtrack in its lobby by a sharp-eared fan on Reddit. The best part about the situation? It looks like nobody else is even remotely aware that the calm music playing over the speakers is from a fantasy game riddled with dragons and magic. While listening to the music, you can almost catch the sound of an NPC walking up to the poster saying, “I’ve been looking for you. Got something to deliver. Your hands only.”

Yes, you heard the music right, and no, was not just the wind. The hotel really is channeling its inner Sleeping Giant Inn with the Skyrim soundtrack. Where next will we encounter Bethesda’s iconic Elder Scrolls game? Perhaps on a smart fridge? Maybe even at the top of Mount Everest? Or if we’re lucky, we may even see a Skyrim amusement park one day. Wherever the game ends up next, I hope that it doesn’t push The Elder Scrolls 6 release date back any further.

