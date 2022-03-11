Skyrim mod makes Khajiit and Argonians walk on their toes

Skyrim’s Argonians and Khajiit are among its most interesting peoples: hybrid human-animal races that help make the open-world game the vibrant fantasy setting it is. But as anyone who’s ever owned a pet lizard or cat has undoubtedly noticed, their in-game models look a bit too much like humans in costumes. The problem is simple: they walk wrong. Fortunately, now there’s a mod to fix that.

Beastly Beastmen by Rogueshot (the creator of the Savage Skyrim mod) alters the models for Khajiit and Argonian characters to make them proper digitigrades – that is, creatures that walk on their toes. The part of the foot that we call our heels is, on cats and many other animals, lifted up when they walk.

Rogueshot created new custom skeletons for Khajiit and Argonians to make them walk on their toes as they should, and to make several other adjustments as well. Heads, necks, shoulders, and spines have all been tweaked a bit to give the characters a more convincingly beastly appearance, and the differences between males and females have been made more pronounced.

Rogueshot says Beastly Beastmen should work fine with any texture mods, but you may need to play around a bit to get it to work with any mods that alter the hybrid races specifically.

More instructions and information – as well as the link to download the mod – can be found over at Nexus Mods. Our list of the best Skyrim mods can also help out if you need some of the basics, such as a mod manager.

