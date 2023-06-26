New Skyrim mod is the perfect excuse to go outside, touch grass

Skyrim is old. It’s still one of the best RPG games ever made, there’s no doubting that, but it’s old. So after 12 years, some of Bethesda’s environments just don’t cut it on a replay, which is where Skyrim mods come in. So instead of waiting for the Elder Scrolls 6 release date, you could play Skyrim with completely revamped grass and flora right now.

Skyrim is big, which naturally means there’s a lot of grass, flora, and fauna to be found across Tamriel’s coldest region. While I love exploring the land with a few mods installed, when it comes to the finer, greener, it’s safe to say that the 2011 Bethesda grass leaves something to be desired.

This is where ‘JPSteel2’s’ Skoglendi – A Grass Mod comes in. The Skyrim mod is “designed to create compelling and memorable environments while still offering great performance” by improving the look of Skyrim’s grass. You spend a lot of time looking at grass in Skyrim, so it getting a much-needed makeover is great.

There are a lot of options with the Skyrim mod, too. You can choose green or brown Whiterun tundras, add optional landscape textures, add some extra trees to “create more realistic Nordic forests,” and even add pine textures to trees that help them blend better with the mod’s general aesthetic.

“From Whiterun’s unending plains to Hjaalmarch’s unwelcoming marshlands, or even going beyond Skyrim’s borders, Skoglendi will make sure there is always lush grass for your feet to walk on,” JPSteel2 says.

If you were wondering where the name comes from, Skoglendi loosely translates from Icelandic to English as ‘forest’ or ‘woodland.’

