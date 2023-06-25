Ahead of Starfield, Bethesda’s biggest Fallout game is dirt cheap

Fallout 4 is still a great time, and the perfect Bethesda RPG game to keep you busy while you wait for the Starfield release date. So if you’re yet to play it, or need to fill out your library with it, this Fallout Steam sale is the perfect time to snag Fallout 4 at a super cheap price. You could even buy it for a friend if you’re feeling generous enough.

If you don’t have Fallout 4 on PC, now is the perfect time to emerge from the vault and explore the Commonwealth, as for the next few days the game is massively cheaper on Steam. So push the Fallout 5 release date to the back of your mind for a minute, it’s still coming.

Fallout 4 Game of the Year Edition contents

There’s a lot of extra DLC and content with the Fallout 4 GOTY Edition, so here’s exactly what you get.

Fallout 4

Automatron expansion

Far Harbor expansion

Nuka-World expansion

Wasteland Workshop content

Contraptions Workshop content

Vault-Tec Workshop content

The Fallout 4 GOTY Edition is on sale for 75% off on Steam until Thursday, June 29, so you can expect to pay $9.99 / £8.74. The base game of Fallout 4 is also just $6.59 / £5.27, but for a few extra pennies, the GOTY version is the way to go.

Alternatively, you can pick up Fallout 4 and loads of Bethesda’s back catalog, in both development and publishing, if you subscribe to PC Game Pass.

You’ll also want to check out the best Fallout 4 mods and Fallout 4 console commands and cheats while playing the post-apocalyptic adventure too, with these extras sure to keep you busy ahead of Starfield.