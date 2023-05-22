Get every Elder Scrolls game for $25 right now

It’s a constant battle, trying to decide which is the greatest Elder Scrolls game. I love Skyrim, with its snow-capped mountains, chunky, clunky sword-and-shield physics, and of course, the dragon-slaying, but the grimy world of Morrowind is perhaps the most captivating, and Oblivion, surely, has the best story. Even then, if we’re charting the history of RPG games, we have to pay respect to Elder Scrolls Arena and Daggerfall, and there’s also the much-improved multiplayer hit ESO. If only there were some kind of huge Steam sale, giving us all these Bethesda hits at a bargain price.

PCGamesN has done the digging and crunched the numbers, and it’s true: you can now own every single mainline Elder Scrolls game for under $25 (£20), considerably less than we expect to spend on coffee once the Starfield release date arrives and we’re trying to keep awake for three days straight.

Elder Scrolls Steam sale

From the early, pixelated days of Arena, to the Thomas the Tank Engine and Randy Savage weirdness of Skyrim mods, the whole of Tamriel has been blown wide open. Here’s the Elder Scrolls Steam sale full price list:

Elder Scrolls Online is $5.99 (£4.79), down from $19.99 (£15.99)

Skyrim Special Edition is $9.99 (£8.74) down from $39.99 (£34.99)

Oblivion Game of the Year Edition is $3.74 (£3.24) down from $14.99 (£12.99)

Morrowind Game of the Year Edition is $3.74 (£3.24) down from $14.99 (£12.99)

Elder Scrolls Arena is completely free, and so is Daggerfall

Add them all up, and it makes precisely $23.46 (£18.85). However, if you want to build out your Elder Scrolls experience, there are a few other options also available.

Skyrim VR is $14.99 (£12.49), and you can get the Anniversary Edition upgrade for $9.99 (£7.99). Oblivion’s Game of the Year Deluxe Edition, which includes the Knights of the Nine and Shivering Isles expansions is also down to $4.99 (£3.99), and you can even get the Elder Scrolls series soundtracks on the cheap. It’s all right here. You can also get Morrowind, Skyrim, and Oblivion via Game Pass.

Oblivion is probably where I’m going to start. I miss the dulcet tones of Patrick Stewart and Sean Bean as the family Septim. But I think I’m also due a return to Morrowind, although I dread trying to get the cure for Corprus again. Ugh.

If you want more of that Elder Scrolls flavor and style, check out some of the other best games like Skyrim. You might also want to catch up on everything there is to know on the Elder Scrolls 6 release date, which we’re hoping will get here sooner rather than later.