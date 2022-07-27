Elder Scrolls 6 can wait, as two classic Bethesda RPGs land on PC

Elder Scrolls 6 won’t be here for a while, and that Starfield release date remains an elusive mystery, but those of you hungry for some RPG action can take solace in two new previews which have just launched on Xbox Insiders, bringing a pair of Bethesda classics to PC.

Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire and Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard are two lesser-known spin-offs, originally released all the way back in 1997 and 1998. Battlespire was originally intended as an expansion for Daggerfall, but was transformed into its own game, focusing on a battle with the Daedra, and a climactic trek into Oblivion. Redguard is the bigger of the two games, and has the distinction of being the only game in the whole Elder Scroll series where you play a predetermined character from a fixed, third-person perspective. The plot centres on Tiber Septim and the aftermath of his occupation of Hammerfell, and is even referenced in Skyrim – Redguard’s main character, Cyrus, is the subject of a song you can overhear in the bars and taverns.

Bethesda is looking to bring both games to the Microsoft and Xbox stores, and is inviting players to test and preview them, and offer feedback. If you want to try them out, you need to sign in on a Windows PC, head to the Xbox Insiders hub app, and select “previews”. From there you can join either Battlespire or Redguard, and test out two excellent games that form a central part of 90s RPG history.

